Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems opened at ₹5824.8 and closed at ₹5812.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5935 and a low of ₹5819.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is ₹45,370.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹6035 and its 52-week low is ₹3603.44. The BSE volume for the day was 14665 shares.
Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
Persistent Systems stock closed at ₹5854.15 today, representing a decrease of 0.74% or a net change of -43.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹5897.65.
Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tech Mahindra
|1116.0
|-25.7
|-2.25
|1319.95
|982.95
|98198.16
|Tata Elxsi
|7461.95
|-80.95
|-1.07
|7950.0
|5708.1
|46470.37
|Persistent Systems
|5854.15
|-43.5
|-0.74
|6035.0
|3603.44
|44740.34
|Mphasis
|2108.0
|-20.7
|-0.97
|2550.95
|1660.65
|39714.73
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|3870.0
|-83.3
|-2.11
|4528.95
|2883.8
|33435.71
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
Persistent Systems stock had a low price of ₹5680.25 and a high price of ₹5892.4 on the current day.
Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Persistent Systems Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of 3604.89207 and a 52-week high of 6035.00000.
Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5875. The bid price stands at 5863.0, with an offer price of 5866.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 353850.
Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5870.75, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5870.75. It has experienced a decrease in its price of -0.46%. This corresponds to a net change of -26.9.
Top active options for Persistent Systems
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹128.0 (-24.19%) & ₹0.05 (-99.54%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (+72.48%) & ₹15.65 (+17.67%) respectively.
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low price of ₹5680.25 and a high price of ₹5876.5 on the current day.
Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5810, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
The current price of Persistent Systems stock is ₹5810, with a decrease of -1.49%. This represents a net change of -87.65.
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5797.6. The bid price stands at 5781.8 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5786.9 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock's open interest is reported to be 319,725.
Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5770.6, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹5770.6, with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -127.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.15% and has fallen by ₹127.05.
Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5794.13
|10 Days
|5779.61
|20 Days
|5771.41
|50 Days
|5572.10
|100 Days
|5228.47
|300 Days
|4893.88
Top active options for Persistent Systems
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹104.75 (-37.96%) & ₹0.05 (-99.54%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.5 (+74.31%) & ₹64.95 (+388.35%) respectively.
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is ₹5680.25, while the high price is ₹5876.5.
Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5745.1, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5745.1. There has been a percent change of -2.59 and a net change of -152.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.59% and the value has decreased by ₹152.55.
Persistent Systems Live Updates
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5733.85. The bid price stands at 5724.1 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5728.3 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for the stock is 305900.
Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5720.55, down -3% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹5720.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3%, resulting in a net change of -177.1.
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is ₹5680.25, while the high price is ₹5876.5.
Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|9
|10
|8
|Hold
|8
|10
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Top active options for Persistent Systems
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹104.0 (-38.41%) & ₹0.3 (-97.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.5 (+459.63%) & ₹110.05 (+727.44%) respectively.
Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5683.9, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5683.9. There has been a percent change of -3.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -213.75, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5694.7. The bid price stands at 5684.25 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5690.05 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock has an open interest of 300,650.
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Persistent Systems stock today was ₹5691.25, while the high price reached ₹5876.5.
Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5724.9, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
Persistent Systems stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -2.93 and a net change of -172.75. The current stock price stands at ₹5724.9.
Top active options for Persistent Systems
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹101.25 (-40.04%) & ₹0.15 (-98.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹31.65 (+480.73%) & ₹99.4 (+647.37%) respectively.
Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5712.55, down -3.14% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹5712.55. There has been a percent change of -3.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -185.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹185.1.
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day is ₹5695.05, while the high price is ₹5876.5.
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5711.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 5706.8, while the offer price is 5709.9. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has an open interest of 322,525.
Persistent Systems Live Updates
Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5721.2, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
Persistent Systems stock has experienced a significant drop in price, with a decrease of 2.99%. The net change in the stock price is -176.45, bringing the current price to ₹5721.2. This indicates a negative trend in the stock market for Persistent Systems.
Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|31.71%
|6 Months
|32.17%
|YTD
|52.7%
|1 Year
|54.36%
Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5835, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹5897.65
Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at ₹5835, which represents a decrease of 1.06% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -62.65.
Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5812.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, a total of 14,665 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5812.25.
