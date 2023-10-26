Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at 5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's 5897.65

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65 Persistent Systems stock closed at ₹5854.15 today, representing a decrease of 0.74% or a net change of -43.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹5897.65.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1116.0 -25.7 -2.25 1319.95 982.95 98198.16 Tata Elxsi 7461.95 -80.95 -1.07 7950.0 5708.1 46470.37 Persistent Systems 5854.15 -43.5 -0.74 6035.0 3603.44 44740.34 Mphasis 2108.0 -20.7 -0.97 2550.95 1660.65 39714.73 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3870.0 -83.3 -2.11 4528.95 2883.8 33435.71 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range Persistent Systems stock had a low price of ₹5680.25 and a high price of ₹5892.4 on the current day.

Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Persistent Systems Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of 3604.89207 and a 52-week high of 6035.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0 Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5875. The bid price stands at 5863.0, with an offer price of 5866.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 353850.

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹128.0 (-24.19%) & ₹0.05 (-99.54%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (+72.48%) & ₹15.65 (+17.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5770.6, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹5897.65 The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹5770.6, with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -127.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.15% and has fallen by ₹127.05. Click here for Persistent Systems Key Metrics

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5794.13 10 Days 5779.61 20 Days 5771.41 50 Days 5572.10 100 Days 5228.47 300 Days 4893.88

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5745.1, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹5897.65 The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5745.1. There has been a percent change of -2.59 and a net change of -152.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.59% and the value has decreased by ₹152.55. Click here for Persistent Systems Board Meetings

Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 7 Buy 10 9 10 8 Hold 8 10 8 8 Sell 4 3 4 4 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.27% 3 Months 31.71% 6 Months 32.17% YTD 52.7% 1 Year 54.36%

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5835, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹5897.65 Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at ₹5835, which represents a decrease of 1.06% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -62.65.