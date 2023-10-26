Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at 5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's 5897.65

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 5897.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5854.15 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems opened at 5824.8 and closed at 5812.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 5935 and a low of 5819.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is 45,370.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6035 and its 52-week low is 3603.44. The BSE volume for the day was 14665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems stock closed at 5854.15 today, representing a decrease of 0.74% or a net change of -43.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of 5897.65.

26 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1116.0-25.7-2.251319.95982.9598198.16
Tata Elxsi7461.95-80.95-1.077950.05708.146470.37
Persistent Systems5854.15-43.5-0.746035.03603.4444740.34
Mphasis2108.0-20.7-0.972550.951660.6539714.73
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3870.0-83.3-2.114528.952883.833435.71
26 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5680.25 and a high price of 5892.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Persistent Systems Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of 3604.89207 and a 52-week high of 6035.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5875. The bid price stands at 5863.0, with an offer price of 5866.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 353850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5870.75, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 5870.75. It has experienced a decrease in its price of -0.46%. This corresponds to a net change of -26.9.

26 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 128.0 (-24.19%) & 0.05 (-99.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (+72.48%) & 15.65 (+17.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1109.85-31.85-2.791319.95982.9597657.02
Tata Elxsi7460.0-82.9-1.17950.05708.146458.22
Persistent Systems5850.0-47.65-0.816035.03603.4444708.63
Mphasis2110.0-18.7-0.882550.951660.6539752.41
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3900.0-53.3-1.354528.952883.833694.9
26 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low price of 5680.25 and a high price of 5876.5 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5810, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current price of Persistent Systems stock is 5810, with a decrease of -1.49%. This represents a net change of -87.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5797.6. The bid price stands at 5781.8 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5786.9 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock's open interest is reported to be 319,725.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5770.6, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is 5770.6, with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -127.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.15% and has fallen by 127.05.

Click here for Persistent Systems Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5794.13
10 Days5779.61
20 Days5771.41
50 Days5572.10
100 Days5228.47
300 Days4893.88
26 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 104.75 (-37.96%) & 0.05 (-99.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.5 (+74.31%) & 64.95 (+388.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is 5680.25, while the high price is 5876.5.

26 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5745.1, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5745.1. There has been a percent change of -2.59 and a net change of -152.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.59% and the value has decreased by 152.55.

Click here for Persistent Systems Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5733.85. The bid price stands at 5724.1 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5728.3 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for the stock is 305900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5720.55, down -3% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5720.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3%, resulting in a net change of -177.1.

26 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1105.45-36.25-3.181319.95982.9597269.86
Tata Elxsi7435.95-106.95-1.427950.05708.146308.45
Persistent Systems5722.4-175.25-2.976035.03603.4443733.44
Mphasis2099.05-29.65-1.392550.951660.6539546.11
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3892.65-60.65-1.534528.952883.833631.4
26 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is 5680.25, while the high price is 5876.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7777
Buy109108
Hold81088
Sell4344
Strong Sell3333
26 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 104.0 (-38.41%) & 0.3 (-97.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.5 (+459.63%) & 110.05 (+727.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5683.9, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5683.9. There has been a percent change of -3.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -213.75, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1108.4-33.3-2.921319.95982.9597529.43
Tata Elxsi7410.05-132.85-1.767950.05708.146147.15
Persistent Systems5685.0-212.65-3.616035.03603.4443447.61
Mphasis2092.25-36.45-1.712550.951660.6539418.0
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3873.0-80.3-2.034528.952883.833461.63
26 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5694.7. The bid price stands at 5684.25 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5690.05 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock has an open interest of 300,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Persistent Systems stock today was 5691.25, while the high price reached 5876.5.

26 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5724.9, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -2.93 and a net change of -172.75. The current stock price stands at 5724.9.

26 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 101.25 (-40.04%) & 0.15 (-98.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.65 (+480.73%) & 99.4 (+647.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5712.55, down -3.14% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5712.55. There has been a percent change of -3.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -185.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 185.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1105.55-36.15-3.171319.95982.9597278.65
Tata Elxsi7397.8-145.1-1.927950.05708.146070.86
Persistent Systems5700.1-197.55-3.356035.03603.4443563.01
Mphasis2087.15-41.55-1.952550.951660.6539321.91
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3901.25-52.05-1.324528.952883.833705.7
26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day is 5695.05, while the high price is 5876.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5855.1 as against previous close of 5896.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5711.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 5706.8, while the offer price is 5709.9. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has an open interest of 322,525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5721.2, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems stock has experienced a significant drop in price, with a decrease of 2.99%. The net change in the stock price is -176.45, bringing the current price to 5721.2. This indicates a negative trend in the stock market for Persistent Systems.

26 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months31.71%
6 Months32.17%
YTD52.7%
1 Year54.36%
26 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5835, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at 5835, which represents a decrease of 1.06% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -62.65.

26 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5812.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, a total of 14,665 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5812.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.