Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at ₹6075.45, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

24 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 5867.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6075.45 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent SystemsPremium
Persistent Systems

On the last day, Persistent Systems opened at 5810.65 and closed at 5897.65. The stock's high for the day was 5892.4 and the low was 5680.25. The market capitalization of the company is 45035.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6035 and the 52-week low is 3603.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7088 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:45:40 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹6075.45, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

Persistent Systems stock closed at 6075.45 today, with a percent change of 3.54 and a net change of 207.95. Yesterday's closing price was 5867.5.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21:02 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1120.654.650.421319.95982.9598607.32
Tata Elxsi7604.0142.051.97950.05708.147355.0
Persistent Systems6075.45207.953.546035.03603.4446431.63
Mphasis2114.959.60.462550.951660.6539845.67
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3942.1550.851.314528.952883.834059.06
27 Oct 2023, 05:36:47 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Persistent Systems reached a low of 5872.65 and a high of 6144 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:12:10 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6093.75, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

Persistent Systems stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a rise of 3.86% or 226.25. The current stock price is 6093.75. This indicates positive market sentiment towards the company and suggests that investors are confident in its future prospects.

27 Oct 2023, 02:47:50 PM IST

Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 265.0 (+86.75%) & 210.0 (+90.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 137.1 (-46.24%) & 70.0 (-53.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41:58 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1121.755.750.521319.95982.9598704.11
Tata Elxsi7588.0126.051.697950.05708.147255.36
Persistent Systems6081.95214.453.656035.03603.4446481.3
Mphasis2115.8510.50.52550.951660.6539862.62
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3923.832.50.844528.952883.833900.53
27 Oct 2023, 02:36:34 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6086.45, up 3.73% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 6086.45 with a percent change of 3.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 218.95, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23:44 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is 5872.65, while the high price is 6144.

27 Oct 2023, 02:04:52 PM IST

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5899.8 as against previous close of 5883.15

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 6110.7. The bid price is 6150.5 and the offer price is 6153.9. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for this stock is 1395975.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:51:26 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6110.1, up 4.13% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

The stock price of Persistent Systems has increased by 4.13%, resulting in a net change of 242.6. The current stock price stands at 6110.1.

27 Oct 2023, 01:33:31 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5831.37
10 Days5793.49
20 Days5770.34
50 Days5593.28
100 Days5236.20
300 Days4904.14
27 Oct 2023, 01:32:53 PM IST

Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 273.0 (+92.39%) & 218.8 (+98.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 138.4 (-45.73%) & 73.0 (-51.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:25:47 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low of 5872.65 and a high of 6144 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17:47 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6097.95, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 6097.95. There has been a 3.93% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 230.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:55:59 PM IST

Persistent Systems Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42:20 PM IST

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5899.8 as against previous close of 5883.15

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 6016.7. The bid price for the stock is 6050.0, while the offer price is 6053.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 1357125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:38:28 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6013.1, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

Persistent Systems stock saw a 2.48% increase in its price, with a net change of 145.6. The stock's current price is 6013.1.

27 Oct 2023, 12:30:02 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1119.853.850.341319.95982.9598536.93
Tata Elxsi7600.2138.251.857950.05708.147331.34
Persistent Systems6013.7146.22.496035.03603.4445959.7
Mphasis2114.49.050.432550.951660.6539835.3
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3899.27.90.24528.952883.833687.99
27 Oct 2023, 12:19:31 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5872.65 and a high price of 6144.

27 Oct 2023, 12:12:14 PM IST

Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 225.55 (+58.95%) & 180.0 (+63.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 172.5 (-32.35%) & 89.9 (-40.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57:44 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6019, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 6019 with a percent change of 2.58. This means that the stock has increased by 2.58% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 151.5, indicating that the stock has gained 151.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:55:37 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7777
Buy109108
Hold81088
Sell4344
Strong Sell3333
27 Oct 2023, 11:42:31 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1120.04.00.361319.95982.9598550.13
Tata Elxsi7600.0138.051.857950.05708.147330.09
Persistent Systems6016.05148.552.536035.03603.4445977.66
Mphasis2120.0514.70.72550.951660.6539941.75
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3906.415.10.394528.952883.833750.19
27 Oct 2023, 11:24:59 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Persistent Systems reached a low of 5872.65 and a high of 6144 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:06:29 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6041.4, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is 6041.4, with a percent change of 2.96 and a net change of 173.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, as both the percent change and net change are positive. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company and its future prospects.

27 Oct 2023, 10:50:34 AM IST

Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 239.0 (+68.43%) & 190.6 (+73.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 161.0 (-36.86%) & 84.0 (-44.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32:43 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1124.258.250.741319.95982.9598924.09
Tata Elxsi7612.1150.152.017950.05708.147405.45
Persistent Systems6057.05189.553.236035.03603.4446291.0
Mphasis2122.316.950.812550.951660.6539984.14
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3901.09.70.254528.952883.833703.54
27 Oct 2023, 10:30:18 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6048.1, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹5867.5

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 6048.1. It has experienced a percent change of 3.08, with a net change of 180.6. These figures indicate that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:15:54 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5872.65 and a high price of 6144 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07:05 AM IST

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5899.8 as against previous close of 5883.15

Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 6105. The bid price is 6118.4 and the offer price is 6123.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The open interest for this stock is 1311100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:01:53 AM IST

Persistent Systems Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:44:12 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 5854.15. There has been a decrease of 0.74% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -43.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:05 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months30.42%
6 Months28.27%
YTD51.88%
1 Year53.52%
27 Oct 2023, 09:25:24 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5854.15, with a percent change of -0.74. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.74%. The net change in the stock price is -43.5, meaning it has decreased by 43.5.

27 Oct 2023, 08:11:39 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5897.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7088. The closing price for the shares was 5897.65.

