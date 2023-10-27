Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at 6075.45, up 3.54% from yesterday's 5867.5

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹6075.45, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 Persistent Systems stock closed at ₹6075.45 today, with a percent change of 3.54 and a net change of ₹207.95. Yesterday's closing price was ₹5867.5.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1120.65 4.65 0.42 1319.95 982.95 98607.32 Tata Elxsi 7604.0 142.05 1.9 7950.0 5708.1 47355.0 Persistent Systems 6075.45 207.95 3.54 6035.0 3603.44 46431.63 Mphasis 2114.95 9.6 0.46 2550.95 1660.65 39845.67 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3942.15 50.85 1.31 4528.95 2883.8 34059.06

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6093.75, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 Persistent Systems stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a rise of 3.86% or ₹226.25. The current stock price is ₹6093.75. This indicates positive market sentiment towards the company and suggests that investors are confident in its future prospects.

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹265.0 (+86.75%) & ₹210.0 (+90.65%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹137.1 (-46.24%) & ₹70.0 (-53.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1121.75 5.75 0.52 1319.95 982.95 98704.11 Tata Elxsi 7588.0 126.05 1.69 7950.0 5708.1 47255.36 Persistent Systems 6081.95 214.45 3.65 6035.0 3603.44 46481.3 Mphasis 2115.85 10.5 0.5 2550.95 1660.65 39862.62 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3923.8 32.5 0.84 4528.95 2883.8 33900.53

Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6086.45, up 3.73% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹6086.45 with a percent change of 3.73, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 218.95, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well in the market.

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5899.8 as against previous close of 5883.15 Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 6110.7. The bid price is 6150.5 and the offer price is 6153.9. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for this stock is 1395975.

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6110.1, up 4.13% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 The stock price of Persistent Systems has increased by 4.13%, resulting in a net change of ₹242.6. The current stock price stands at ₹6110.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5831.37 10 Days 5793.49 20 Days 5770.34 50 Days 5593.28 100 Days 5236.20 300 Days 4904.14

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹273.0 (+92.39%) & ₹218.8 (+98.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹138.4 (-45.73%) & ₹73.0 (-51.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6097.95, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 As of the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹6097.95. There has been a 3.93% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 230.45.

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5899.8 as against previous close of 5883.15 Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 6016.7. The bid price for the stock is 6050.0, while the offer price is 6053.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 1357125.

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6013.1, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 Persistent Systems stock saw a 2.48% increase in its price, with a net change of 145.6. The stock's current price is ₹6013.1.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1119.85 3.85 0.34 1319.95 982.95 98536.93 Tata Elxsi 7600.2 138.25 1.85 7950.0 5708.1 47331.34 Persistent Systems 6013.7 146.2 2.49 6035.0 3603.44 45959.7 Mphasis 2114.4 9.05 0.43 2550.95 1660.65 39835.3 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3899.2 7.9 0.2 4528.95 2883.8 33687.99

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹225.55 (+58.95%) & ₹180.0 (+63.41%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹172.5 (-32.35%) & ₹89.9 (-40.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6019, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹6019 with a percent change of 2.58. This means that the stock has increased by 2.58% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 151.5, indicating that the stock has gained 151.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has experienced a significant increase in value.

Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 7 Buy 10 9 10 8 Hold 8 10 8 8 Sell 4 3 4 4 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1120.0 4.0 0.36 1319.95 982.95 98550.13 Tata Elxsi 7600.0 138.05 1.85 7950.0 5708.1 47330.09 Persistent Systems 6016.05 148.55 2.53 6035.0 3603.44 45977.66 Mphasis 2120.05 14.7 0.7 2550.95 1660.65 39941.75 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3906.4 15.1 0.39 4528.95 2883.8 33750.19

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6041.4, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹6041.4, with a percent change of 2.96 and a net change of 173.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, as both the percent change and net change are positive. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company and its future prospects.

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹239.0 (+68.43%) & ₹190.6 (+73.04%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹161.0 (-36.86%) & ₹84.0 (-44.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1124.25 8.25 0.74 1319.95 982.95 98924.09 Tata Elxsi 7612.1 150.15 2.01 7950.0 5708.1 47405.45 Persistent Systems 6057.05 189.55 3.23 6035.0 3603.44 46291.0 Mphasis 2122.3 16.95 0.81 2550.95 1660.65 39984.14 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3901.0 9.7 0.25 4528.95 2883.8 33703.54

Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6048.1, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹5867.5 The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹6048.1. It has experienced a percent change of 3.08, with a net change of 180.6. These figures indicate that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5899.8 as against previous close of 5883.15 Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 6105. The bid price is 6118.4 and the offer price is 6123.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The open interest for this stock is 1311100.

Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65 Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5854.15. There has been a decrease of 0.74% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -43.5.

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.64% 3 Months 30.42% 6 Months 28.27% YTD 51.88% 1 Year 53.52%

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5854.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5897.65 The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹5854.15, with a percent change of -0.74. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.74%. The net change in the stock price is -43.5, meaning it has decreased by ₹43.5.