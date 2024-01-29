Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, Persistent Systems opened at ₹8475.55 and closed at ₹8470.95. The stock had a high of ₹8501.1 and a low of ₹8279.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64240.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8716.65, while the 52-week low is ₹3950.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 9346 shares.
Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8396.7 as against previous close of 8374.2
Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 8413.95. The bid price is 8402.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8407.95 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1561600.
Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LTI Mindtree
|5465.85
|-26.25
|-0.48
|6442.65
|4120.0
|161683.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1321.4
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1416.0
|982.95
|116271.55
|Persistent Systems
|8497.85
|114.3
|1.36
|8716.65
|3950.9
|64944.82
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|6628.55
|-76.9
|-1.15
|7168.7
|2987.4
|57268.8
|Tata Elxsi
|7672.55
|12.4
|0.16
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47781.91
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Persistent Systems reached a low of ₹8365 and a high of ₹8543.65 for the day.
Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8471.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹8383.55
The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹8471.8 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 88.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% and has increased by ₹88.25 compared to the previous trading session.
Top active options for Persistent Systems
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 29 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹9000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹284.9 (+13.39%) & ₹115.0 (+7.03%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 29 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹33.25 (-42.62%) & ₹16.55 (-45.29%) respectively.
Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8529, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹8383.55
Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at ₹8529 with a net change of 145.45, resulting in a percent change of 1.73.
Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Persistent Systems stock is ₹8493.75, while the low is ₹8365.
Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8396.7 as against previous close of 8374.2
Persistent Systems is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 8439.4. The bid price for the stock is 8401.2, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price is 8405.0, with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1563800.
Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8440, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹8383.55
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹8440, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 56.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of ₹56.45.
Persistent Systems Live Updates
Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.93%
|3 Months
|27.57%
|6 Months
|77.5%
|YTD
|13.39%
|1 Year
|82.77%
Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8402, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹8383.55
Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of ₹8402. The stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.22% with a net change of 18.45.
Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems closed at ₹8470.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 9,346 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,470.95.
