Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, Persistent Systems opened at ₹8475.55 and closed at ₹8470.95. The stock had a high of ₹8501.1 and a low of ₹8279.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64240.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8716.65, while the 52-week low is ₹3950.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 9346 shares.
Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 8413.95. The bid price is 8402.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8407.95 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1561600.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LTI Mindtree
|5465.85
|-26.25
|-0.48
|6442.65
|4120.0
|161683.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1321.4
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1416.0
|982.95
|116271.55
|Persistent Systems
|8497.85
|114.3
|1.36
|8716.65
|3950.9
|64944.82
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|6628.55
|-76.9
|-1.15
|7168.7
|2987.4
|57268.8
|Tata Elxsi
|7672.55
|12.4
|0.16
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47781.91
The stock price of Persistent Systems reached a low of ₹8365 and a high of ₹8543.65 for the day.
The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹8471.8 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 88.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% and has increased by ₹88.25 compared to the previous trading session.
|LTI Mindtree
|5441.3
|-50.8
|-0.92
|6442.65
|4120.0
|160957.31
|Tech Mahindra
|1321.0
|-0.6
|-0.05
|1416.0
|982.95
|116236.36
|Persistent Systems
|8495.0
|111.45
|1.33
|8716.65
|3950.9
|64923.04
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|6641.05
|-64.4
|-0.96
|7168.7
|2987.4
|57376.8
|Tata Elxsi
|7674.0
|13.85
|0.18
|9191.1
|5883.05
|47790.94
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 29 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹9000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹284.9 (+13.39%) & ₹115.0 (+7.03%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 29 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹33.25 (-42.62%) & ₹16.55 (-45.29%) respectively.
Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at ₹8529 with a net change of 145.45, resulting in a percent change of 1.73.
The current day's high for Persistent Systems stock is ₹8493.75, while the low is ₹8365.
Persistent Systems is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 8439.4. The bid price for the stock is 8401.2, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price is 8405.0, with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1563800.
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹8440, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 56.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of ₹56.45.
|1 Week
|7.93%
|3 Months
|27.57%
|6 Months
|77.5%
|YTD
|13.39%
|1 Year
|82.77%
Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of ₹8402. The stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.22% with a net change of 18.45.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 9,346 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,470.95.
