Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 8383.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8471.8 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, Persistent Systems opened at 8475.55 and closed at 8470.95. The stock had a high of 8501.1 and a low of 8279.9. The market capitalization of the company is 64240.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8716.65, while the 52-week low is 3950.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 9346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:39 AM IST Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8396.7 as against previous close of 8374.2

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 8413.95. The bid price is 8402.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8407.95 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1561600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LTI Mindtree5465.85-26.25-0.486442.654120.0161683.52
Tech Mahindra1321.4-0.2-0.021416.0982.95116271.55
Persistent Systems8497.85114.31.368716.653950.964944.82
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6628.55-76.9-1.157168.72987.457268.8
Tata Elxsi7672.5512.40.169191.15883.0547781.91
29 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Persistent Systems reached a low of 8365 and a high of 8543.65 for the day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8471.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹8383.55

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 8471.8 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 88.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% and has increased by 88.25 compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for Persistent Systems News

29 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

29 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 29 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 8500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 9000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 284.9 (+13.39%) & 115.0 (+7.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 29 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 33.25 (-42.62%) & 16.55 (-45.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8529, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹8383.55

Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at 8529 with a net change of 145.45, resulting in a percent change of 1.73.

29 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Persistent Systems stock is 8493.75, while the low is 8365.

29 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8396.7 as against previous close of 8374.2

Persistent Systems is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 8439.4. The bid price for the stock is 8401.2, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price is 8405.0, with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1563800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8440, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹8383.55

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 8440, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 56.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 56.45.

29 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.93%
3 Months27.57%
6 Months77.5%
YTD13.39%
1 Year82.77%
29 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8402, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹8383.55

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 8402. The stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.22% with a net change of 18.45.

Click here for Persistent Systems Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems closed at ₹8470.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 9,346 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 8,470.95.

