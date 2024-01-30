Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.05 %. The stock closed at 8383.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8639.3 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was 8493.75 and the close price was 8383.55. The stock reached a high of 8655 and a low of 8365. The market capitalization of the company is 66457.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 8716.65 and a low of 3950.9. The BSE volume for the day was 14139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8659.4 as against previous close of 8614.15

Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 8675. The bid price is 8673.65 and the offer price is 8681.3. There are 100 offers and 100 bids. The open interest is 1576000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.81%
3 Months26.86%
6 Months82.07%
YTD16.89%
1 Year89.12%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8639.3, up 3.05% from yesterday's ₹8383.55

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 8639.3. It has experienced a 3.05% increase, resulting in a net change of 255.75.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹8383.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 14,139. The closing price of the stock was 8,383.55.

