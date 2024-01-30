Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock soars on positive trading day

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was ₹8493.75 and the close price was ₹8383.55. The stock reached a high of ₹8655 and a low of ₹8365. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66457.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹8716.65 and a low of ₹3950.9. The BSE volume for the day was 14139 shares.
Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 8675. The bid price is 8673.65 and the offer price is 8681.3. There are 100 offers and 100 bids. The open interest is 1576000.
Persistent Systems stock has experienced a significant increase in price, rising by 3.05% or ₹255.75. The current stock price stands at ₹8639.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.81%
|3 Months
|26.86%
|6 Months
|82.07%
|YTD
|16.89%
|1 Year
|89.12%
