Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' shares surge on positive trading day

Persistent Systems opened at ₹5882.25 and closed at ₹5867.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6144, while the lowest was ₹5872.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,738.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6144 and ₹3603.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,174 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.01%
|3 Months
|34.36%
|6 Months
|28.69%
|YTD
|57.5%
|1 Year
|61.76%
The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹6086.8 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and the net change in price is 1.45.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,174. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,867.5.
