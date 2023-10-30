Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 6085.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6086.8 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems opened at 5882.25 and closed at 5867.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 6144, while the lowest was 5872.65. The market capitalization of the company is 46,738.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6144 and 3603.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months34.36%
6 Months28.69%
YTD57.5%
1 Year61.76%
30 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6086.8, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹6085.35

The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is 6086.8 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and the net change in price is 1.45.

30 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5867.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,174. The closing price for the stock was 5,867.5.

