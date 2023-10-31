Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Persistent Systems opened on the last day at a price of ₹6109.7 and closed at ₹6085.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6130, while the lowest price was ₹6040. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is ₹46,677.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6144, and the 52-week low is ₹3603.44. The BSE volume for the day was 16,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.