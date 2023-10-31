Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 6067.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6100 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems opened on the last day at a price of 6109.7 and closed at 6085.35. The highest price reached during the day was 6130, while the lowest price was 6040. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is 46,677.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6144, and the 52-week low is 3603.44. The BSE volume for the day was 16,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.72%
3 Months32.72%
6 Months28.36%
YTD57.09%
1 Year67.91%
31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6100, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹6067.5

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 6100. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 32.5.

31 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6085.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,272 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 6,085.35.

