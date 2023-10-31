Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Persistent Systems opened on the last day at a price of ₹6109.7 and closed at ₹6085.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6130, while the lowest price was ₹6040. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is ₹46,677.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6144, and the 52-week low is ₹3603.44. The BSE volume for the day was 16,272 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.72%
|3 Months
|32.72%
|6 Months
|28.36%
|YTD
|57.09%
|1 Year
|67.91%
Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of ₹6100. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 32.5.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,272 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹6,085.35.
