LIVE UPDATES

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 6337.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6446.45 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.