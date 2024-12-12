Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 6337.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6446.45 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Persistent Systems opened at 6448.95 and closed at 6337.40. The stock reached a high of 6505.70 and a low of 6393. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 97,462.21 crore. Notably, the 52-week high was 6381.20, while the 52-week low was 3215. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 8,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 12:35 PM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Persistent Systems Live Updates: Persistent Systems reached a high of 6467.4 and a low of 6407.7 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 6442.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16481.7Support 16422.0
Resistance 26504.4Support 26385.0
Resistance 36541.4Support 36362.3
12 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6110.98
10 Days6008.52
20 Days5865.06
50 Days5626.75
100 Days5292.99
300 Days4602.44
12 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems Short Term and Long Term Trends

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Persistent Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Dec 2024, 12:17 PM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems trading at ₹6446.45, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹6337.4

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Persistent Systems has surpassed the first resistance of 6399.53 & second resistance of 6436.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6505.48. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6505.48 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

12 Dec 2024, 11:50 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 201.52% higher than yesterday

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Persistent Systems has seen a trading volume that is 201.52% greater than yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 6413.65, reflecting a 1.2% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop.

12 Dec 2024, 11:40 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems reached a high of 6450.85 and a low of 6393.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 6423.07, suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 6396.63 and 6355.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16442.9Support 16385.05
Resistance 26475.8Support 26360.1
Resistance 36500.75Support 36327.2
12 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems closed at ₹6337.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6505.7 & 6393 yesterday to end at 6412.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

