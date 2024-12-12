Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Persistent Systems opened at ₹6448.95 and closed at ₹6337.40. The stock reached a high of ₹6505.70 and a low of ₹6393. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹97,462.21 crore. Notably, the 52-week high was ₹6381.20, while the 52-week low was ₹3215. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 8,776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Persistent Systems Live Updates: Persistent Systems reached a high of 6467.4 and a low of 6407.7 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 6442.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6481.7
|Support 1
|6422.0
|Resistance 2
|6504.4
|Support 2
|6385.0
|Resistance 3
|6541.4
|Support 3
|6362.3
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6110.98
|10 Days
|6008.52
|20 Days
|5865.06
|50 Days
|5626.75
|100 Days
|5292.99
|300 Days
|4602.44
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Persistent Systems share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Persistent Systems has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6399.53 & second resistance of ₹6436.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6505.48. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6505.48 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Persistent Systems has seen a trading volume that is 201.52% greater than yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹6413.65, reflecting a 1.2% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop.
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems reached a high of 6450.85 and a low of 6393.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 6423.07, suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 6396.63 and 6355.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6442.9
|Support 1
|6385.05
|Resistance 2
|6475.8
|Support 2
|6360.1
|Resistance 3
|6500.75
|Support 3
|6327.2
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6505.7 & ₹6393 yesterday to end at ₹6412.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend