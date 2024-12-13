Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Persistent Systems opened at ₹6448.95 and closed at ₹6337.4, reflecting a decline in price. The stock reached a high of ₹6505.7 and a low of ₹6393 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹97,462.21 crore, the stock's performance was noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹6381.2 and low of ₹3215. The BSE volume for the day was 20,051 shares.
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Persistent Systems on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6501.2
|Support 1
|6382.2
|Resistance 2
|6564.6
|Support 2
|6326.6
|Resistance 3
|6620.2
|Support 3
|6263.2
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5580.0, 13.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3090.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|9
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 642 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6505.7 & ₹6393 yesterday to end at ₹6430. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend