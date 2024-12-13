Hello User
Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 6337.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6430 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Persistent Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Persistent Systems opened at 6448.95 and closed at 6337.4, reflecting a decline in price. The stock reached a high of 6505.7 and a low of 6393 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 97,462.21 crore, the stock's performance was noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 6381.2 and low of 3215. The BSE volume for the day was 20,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Persistent Systems on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16501.2Support 16382.2
Resistance 26564.6Support 26326.6
Resistance 36620.2Support 36263.2
13 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5580.0, 13.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3090.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1313129
    Hold5556
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell6666
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems volume yesterday was 662 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 459 k

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 642 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: Persistent Systems closed at ₹6337.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Persistent Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6505.7 & 6393 yesterday to end at 6430. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

