Pfizer Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Pfizer stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 3943.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3940.65 per share. Investors should monitor Pfizer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Pfizer was 3986.95, the close price was 3943.10, the high was 3986.95, and the low was 3928.55. The market capitalization is 18027.58 crore. The 52-week high is 4656.58 and the 52-week low is 3402.73. The BSE volume for the day was 374 shares.

