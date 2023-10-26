comScore
Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer closed today at 3931.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's 3970.25
Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer closed today at ₹3931.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

8 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Pfizer stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 3970.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3931.8 per share. Investors should monitor Pfizer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PfizerPremium
Pfizer

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at 4022.85 and closed at 3970.25. The high for the day was 4022.85, while the low was 3942.5. The market capitalization of Pfizer is currently 18036.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4656.58, and the 52-week low is 3402.73. The BSE volume for Pfizer on that day was 508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:47:30 PM IST

Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer closed today at ₹3931.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

Today, Pfizer's stock closed at a price of 3931.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.97% from the previous day's closing price of 3970.25. The net change in price was - 38.45.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:34 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aurobindo Pharma855.0-5.6-0.65930.0397.350097.75
Pfizer3931.8-38.45-0.974656.583402.7317987.09
Astrazeneca Pharma India4561.3-64.3-1.394898.953077.2511403.25
Neuland Laboratories3712.6-70.6-1.874338.01323.14763.22
Unichem Laboratories434.0-2.95-0.68467.0265.03055.61
26 Oct 2023, 05:38:39 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Today's Price range

Pfizer stock reached a low of 3914.15 and a high of 4022.85 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:47 PM IST

Pfizer Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Pfizer Limited stock has a 52-week low price of 3403.78090 and a 52-week high price of 4654.23092.

26 Oct 2023, 03:04:06 PM IST

Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer trading at ₹3930.75, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

The current data for Pfizer stock shows that the stock price is 3930.75. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 39.5.

26 Oct 2023, 02:31:06 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aurobindo Pharma853.1-7.5-0.87930.0397.349986.42
Pfizer3930.75-39.5-0.994656.583402.7317982.29
Astrazeneca Pharma India4581.75-43.85-0.954898.953077.2511454.38
Neuland Laboratories3717.75-65.45-1.734338.01323.14769.83
Unichem Laboratories432.25-4.7-1.08467.0265.03043.29
26 Oct 2023, 02:29:39 PM IST

Pfizer share price NSE Live :Pfizer trading at ₹3930.75, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Pfizer is 3930.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -39.5, indicating a decrease of 39.5. Overall, the stock of Pfizer has seen a decline in value based on the current data.

26 Oct 2023, 02:28:36 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Pfizer stock today was 3914.15 and the high price was 4022.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:59:53 PM IST

Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer trading at ₹3938.55, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

Based on the current data, Pfizer stock has a price of 3938.55. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -31.7, which suggests a decrease in the stock price of Pfizer.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36:15 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3954.19
10 Days3956.84
20 Days3928.22
50 Days3891.94
100 Days3877.75
300 Days3861.72
26 Oct 2023, 01:14:36 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Today's Price range

Pfizer stock reached a low of 3931.25 and a high of 4022.85 today.

26 Oct 2023, 01:05:49 PM IST

Pfizer share price Today :Pfizer trading at ₹3932.4, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

The current data for Pfizer stock shows that its price is 3932.4, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -37.85. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:18 PM IST

Pfizer Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:39:45 PM IST

Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer trading at ₹3942.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

The current data of Pfizer stock shows that its price is 3942.3, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -27.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the company has experienced a net loss of 27.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:37:39 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aurobindo Pharma848.8-11.8-1.37930.0397.349734.47
Pfizer3942.3-27.95-0.74656.583402.7318035.13
Astrazeneca Pharma India4578.95-46.65-1.014898.953077.2511447.38
Neuland Laboratories3681.4-101.8-2.694338.01323.14723.2
Unichem Laboratories438.81.850.42467.0265.03089.4
26 Oct 2023, 12:21:20 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Today's Price range

Pfizer stock reached a low of 3939.8 and a high of 4022.85 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:11:30 PM IST

Pfizer share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy2222
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:40:52 AM IST

Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer closed at ₹3970.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Pfizer had a BSE volume of 508 shares with a closing price of 3970.25.

