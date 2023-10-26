Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer closed today at ₹3931.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3970.25

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at ₹4022.85 and closed at ₹3970.25. The high for the day was ₹4022.85, while the low was ₹3942.5. The market capitalization of Pfizer is currently ₹18036.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4656.58, and the 52-week low is ₹3402.73. The BSE volume for Pfizer on that day was 508 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Pfizer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aurobindo Pharma 855.0 -5.6 -0.65 930.0 397.3 50097.75 Pfizer 3931.8 -38.45 -0.97 4656.58 3402.73 17987.09 Astrazeneca Pharma India 4561.3 -64.3 -1.39 4898.95 3077.25 11403.25 Neuland Laboratories 3712.6 -70.6 -1.87 4338.0 1323.1 4763.22 Unichem Laboratories 434.0 -2.95 -0.68 467.0 265.0 3055.61

Pfizer share price live: Today's Price range Pfizer stock reached a low of ₹3914.15 and a high of ₹4022.85 on the current day.

Pfizer Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high Pfizer Limited stock has a 52-week low price of 3403.78090 and a 52-week high price of 4654.23092.

Pfizer share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3954.19 10 Days 3956.84 20 Days 3928.22 50 Days 3891.94 100 Days 3877.75 300 Days 3861.72

Pfizer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aurobindo Pharma 848.8 -11.8 -1.37 930.0 397.3 49734.47 Pfizer 3942.3 -27.95 -0.7 4656.58 3402.73 18035.13 Astrazeneca Pharma India 4578.95 -46.65 -1.01 4898.95 3077.25 11447.38 Neuland Laboratories 3681.4 -101.8 -2.69 4338.0 1323.1 4723.2 Unichem Laboratories 438.8 1.85 0.42 467.0 265.0 3089.4

Pfizer share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 2 2 2 2 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

