Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer closed today at 3931.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's 3970.25

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at ₹4022.85 and closed at ₹3970.25. The high for the day was ₹4022.85, while the low was ₹3942.5. The market capitalization of Pfizer is currently ₹18036.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4656.58, and the 52-week low is ₹3402.73. The BSE volume for Pfizer on that day was 508 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Pfizer's stock closed at a price of ₹3931.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.97% from the previous day's closing price of ₹3970.25. The net change in price was - ₹38.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aurobindo Pharma
|855.0
|-5.6
|-0.65
|930.0
|397.3
|50097.75
|Pfizer
|3931.8
|-38.45
|-0.97
|4656.58
|3402.73
|17987.09
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4561.3
|-64.3
|-1.39
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11403.25
|Neuland Laboratories
|3712.6
|-70.6
|-1.87
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4763.22
|Unichem Laboratories
|434.0
|-2.95
|-0.68
|467.0
|265.0
|3055.61
Pfizer stock reached a low of ₹3914.15 and a high of ₹4022.85 on the current day.
Pfizer Limited stock has a 52-week low price of 3403.78090 and a 52-week high price of 4654.23092.
The current data for Pfizer stock shows that the stock price is ₹3930.75. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹39.5.
Click here for Pfizer News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aurobindo Pharma
|853.1
|-7.5
|-0.87
|930.0
|397.3
|49986.42
|Pfizer
|3930.75
|-39.5
|-0.99
|4656.58
|3402.73
|17982.29
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4581.75
|-43.85
|-0.95
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11454.38
|Neuland Laboratories
|3717.75
|-65.45
|-1.73
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4769.83
|Unichem Laboratories
|432.25
|-4.7
|-1.08
|467.0
|265.0
|3043.29
As of the current data, the stock price of Pfizer is ₹3930.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -39.5, indicating a decrease of ₹39.5. Overall, the stock of Pfizer has seen a decline in value based on the current data.
The low price of Pfizer stock today was ₹3914.15 and the high price was ₹4022.85.
Based on the current data, Pfizer stock has a price of ₹3938.55. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -31.7, which suggests a decrease in the stock price of Pfizer.
Click here for Pfizer Dividend
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3954.19
|10 Days
|3956.84
|20 Days
|3928.22
|50 Days
|3891.94
|100 Days
|3877.75
|300 Days
|3861.72
Pfizer stock reached a low of ₹3931.25 and a high of ₹4022.85 today.
The current data for Pfizer stock shows that its price is ₹3932.4, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -37.85. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
The current data of Pfizer stock shows that its price is ₹3942.3, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -27.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the company has experienced a net loss of ₹27.95.
Click here for Pfizer Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aurobindo Pharma
|848.8
|-11.8
|-1.37
|930.0
|397.3
|49734.47
|Pfizer
|3942.3
|-27.95
|-0.7
|4656.58
|3402.73
|18035.13
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4578.95
|-46.65
|-1.01
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11447.38
|Neuland Laboratories
|3681.4
|-101.8
|-2.69
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4723.2
|Unichem Laboratories
|438.8
|1.85
|0.42
|467.0
|265.0
|3089.4
Pfizer stock reached a low of ₹3939.8 and a high of ₹4022.85 today.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day, Pfizer had a BSE volume of 508 shares with a closing price of ₹3970.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!