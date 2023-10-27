Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer closed today at 3944, up 0.29% from yesterday's 3932.65

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at ₹4022.85 and closed at ₹3970.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4022.85, while the lowest price was ₹3914.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹17987.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4656.58, and the 52-week low is ₹3402.73. The BSE volume for the day was 717 shares.
Today, Pfizer stock closed at ₹3944, reflecting a percent change of 0.29. The net change for the day was an increase of 11.35 from yesterday's closing price of ₹3932.65.
|Aurobindo Pharma
|857.0
|3.05
|0.36
|930.0
|397.3
|50214.94
|Pfizer
|3944.0
|11.35
|0.29
|4656.58
|3402.73
|18042.9
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4708.85
|123.2
|2.69
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11772.13
|Neuland Laboratories
|3795.65
|72.85
|1.96
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4869.78
|Unichem Laboratories
|443.0
|6.05
|1.38
|467.0
|265.0
|3118.97
Pfizer stock reached a low of ₹3896.1 and a high of ₹3948.2 today.
|Aurobindo Pharma
|855.0
|1.05
|0.12
|930.0
|397.3
|50097.75
|Pfizer
|3932.9
|0.25
|0.01
|4656.58
|3402.73
|17992.12
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4716.95
|131.3
|2.86
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11792.38
|Neuland Laboratories
|3809.95
|87.15
|2.34
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4888.12
|Unichem Laboratories
|445.95
|9.0
|2.06
|467.0
|265.0
|3139.74
The low price of Pfizer stock today was ₹3896.1, while the high price was ₹3948.2.
|5 Days
|3955.10
|10 Days
|3958.74
|20 Days
|3934.93
|50 Days
|3890.67
|100 Days
|3879.28
|300 Days
|3859.15
Pfizer stock's low price for the day was ₹3896.1 and the high price was ₹3948.2.
|Aurobindo Pharma
|857.75
|3.8
|0.44
|930.0
|397.3
|50258.88
|Pfizer
|3944.4
|11.75
|0.3
|4656.58
|3402.73
|18044.73
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4705.6
|119.95
|2.62
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11764.0
|Neuland Laboratories
|3816.8
|94.0
|2.52
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4896.91
|Unichem Laboratories
|442.9
|5.95
|1.36
|467.0
|265.0
|3118.27
The low price of Pfizer stock today was ₹3896.1, while the high price reached ₹3948.2.
|Aurobindo Pharma
|858.0
|4.05
|0.47
|930.0
|397.3
|50273.53
|Pfizer
|3941.7
|9.05
|0.23
|4656.58
|3402.73
|18032.38
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4725.0
|139.35
|3.04
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11812.5
|Neuland Laboratories
|3773.0
|50.2
|1.35
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4840.72
|Unichem Laboratories
|446.0
|9.05
|2.07
|467.0
|265.0
|3140.1
The Pfizer stock had a low of ₹3896.1 and a high of ₹3948.2 for the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Pfizer is ₹3917.8, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -14.85. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.38% and the net change is a decrease of ₹14.85.
|Aurobindo Pharma
|864.15
|10.2
|1.19
|930.0
|397.3
|50633.88
|Pfizer
|3917.8
|-14.85
|-0.38
|4656.58
|3402.73
|17923.05
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|4770.0
|184.35
|4.02
|4898.95
|3077.25
|11925.0
|Neuland Laboratories
|3770.0
|47.2
|1.27
|4338.0
|1323.1
|4836.87
|Unichem Laboratories
|433.75
|-3.2
|-0.73
|467.0
|265.0
|3053.85
Pfizer stock's low price for the day was ₹3921.7, while the high price reached ₹3948.2.
As of the latest data, Pfizer stock is priced at ₹3931.8 with a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|6.11%
|6 Months
|5.05%
|YTD
|-11.13%
|1 Year
|-9.44%
On the last day of trading, Pfizer had a BSE volume of 717 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3970.25.
