Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer Stocks Plummet in Market Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pfizer stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 3940.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3879.75 per share. Investors should monitor Pfizer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pfizer

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at 3945.7 and closed at 3932.65. The stock reached a high of 3948.2 and a low of 3896.1. The market capitalization of Pfizer is 18042.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4656.58, while the 52-week low is 3402.73. The BSE volume for the stock was 321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Pfizer share price update :Pfizer trading at ₹3879.75, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹3940.15

The current data for Pfizer stock shows that the price is 3879.75 with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -60.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Pfizer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months2.77%
6 Months5.06%
YTD-11.06%
1 Year-10.01%
30 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Pfizer share price Today :Pfizer trading at ₹3944, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3932.65

The current data of Pfizer stock shows that the stock price is 3944, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and has gained 11.35 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer closed at ₹3932.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Pfizer had a BSE volume of 321 shares. The closing price for the day was 3932.65.

