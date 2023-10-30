Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer Stocks Plummet in Market Trade

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at ₹3945.7 and closed at ₹3932.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3948.2 and a low of ₹3896.1. The market capitalization of Pfizer is ₹18042.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4656.58, while the 52-week low is ₹3402.73. The BSE volume for the stock was 321 shares.
The current data for Pfizer stock shows that the price is ₹3879.75 with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -60.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|2.77%
|6 Months
|5.06%
|YTD
|-11.06%
|1 Year
|-10.01%
The current data of Pfizer stock shows that the stock price is ₹3944, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and has gained 11.35 points.
On the last day of trading, Pfizer had a BSE volume of 321 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3932.65.
