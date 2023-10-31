Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at ₹3834.4 and closed at ₹3940.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3966.35, while the lowest price was ₹3834.4. The market capitalization of Pfizer is currently valued at ₹18038.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4656.58, while the 52-week low is ₹3402.73. A total of 3700 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Pfizer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.