Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pfizer stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 3940.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3943.1 per share. Investors should monitor Pfizer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pfizer

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at 3834.4 and closed at 3940.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3966.35, while the lowest price was 3834.4. The market capitalization of Pfizer is currently valued at 18038.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4656.58, while the 52-week low is 3402.73. A total of 3700 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Pfizer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Pfizer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.28%
3 Months2.6%
6 Months5.26%
YTD-10.89%
1 Year-9.42%
31 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Pfizer share price Today :Pfizer trading at ₹3943.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3940.15

The current data of Pfizer stock shows that the price is 3943.1, with a percent change of 0.07. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.95, indicating that the stock has gone up by 2.95. Overall, the data suggests a positive trend in the Pfizer stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Pfizer share price Live :Pfizer closed at ₹3940.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Pfizer had a trading volume of 3700 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3940.15.

