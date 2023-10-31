Pfizer share price Today Live Updates : Pfizer Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Pfizer's stock opened at ₹3834.4 and closed at ₹3940.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3966.35, while the lowest price was ₹3834.4. The market capitalization of Pfizer is currently valued at ₹18038.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4656.58, while the 52-week low is ₹3402.73. A total of 3700 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Pfizer.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|2.6%
|6 Months
|5.26%
|YTD
|-10.89%
|1 Year
|-9.42%
The current data of Pfizer stock shows that the price is ₹3943.1, with a percent change of 0.07. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.95, indicating that the stock has gone up by ₹2.95. Overall, the data suggests a positive trend in the Pfizer stock.
On the last day, Pfizer had a trading volume of 3700 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3940.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!