Nifty reclaims 9,100, Sensex closes 1,265 points higher; M&M, Maruti top gainers

Indian shares closed higher on Thursday. Healthy buying in auto, healthcare and finance stocks supported the indices
After hitting a high of 31,225.20, Sensex closed 1265.66 points or 4.2% higher at 31,159.62
09 Apr 2020, 03:42:28 PM IST
Market Closing
Indian shares closed higher in Thursday’s trading session. Healthy buying in auto, healthcare and finance stocks also supported the indices. After hitting a high of 31,225.20, Sensex closed 1265.66 points or 4.2% higher at 31,159.62. Nifty advanced 363 points, or 4.2%, to close at 9,111.90.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 17%, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Titan, HDFC and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, HUL, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Nestle were the top laggards.
Among sectoral indices, BSE Auto surged 10.5%, followed by BSE Consumer Durables, up 7% and BSE Finance, up 5.8%. BSE Healthcare closed nearly 4% higher with Cipla, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Dr Reddy's hitting a 52-week high.
Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 closed in the green.
Markets will be closed tomorrow on account of Good Friday.
09 Apr 2020, 02:56:49 PM IST
Market outlook
According to Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities, “The Sensex is poised to close this holiday shortened week with a strong uptick of 12% as global markets bounced back on initial signs of peaking out of Covid-19 infections in major hotspots like Italy and the US. While the trajectory of Covid-19 infections in India is now getting steeper, it is hoped that the effect of lockdown will start to show positive results in the coming days. With the exception of the FMCG sector, valuations have become reasonable for most sectors. Investors should accumulate stocks with strong balance sheets, market leadership and good management quality. Such stocks can deliver good returns when economic conditions normalise."
09 Apr 2020, 02:37:59 PM IST
Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 76.28 against US dollar
The Indian rupee settled 6 paise higher at 76.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking higher equities. The local unit had settled at an all-time low of 76.34 against the greenback on Wednesday.
09 Apr 2020, 02:17:40 PM IST
Nifty Pharma up 5.7%
Cipla, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Dr Reddy's hit 52-week high
09 Apr 2020, 02:08:17 PM IST
Nifty Auto up 8.4%
M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto gain 9-10%
09 Apr 2020, 02:03:37 PM IST
Four ways to use covid-19 blow to your MFs’ benefit
It is an old saying that every cloud has a silver lining. The meltdown in India’s markets on account of the covid-19 outbreak has cut into the value of people’s mutual fund investments. However, on the positive side, this may have also lowered or even completely wiped out any taxable gains, allowing investors to make changes to their mutual fund portfolios without incurring income tax liability while doing so. (Full report)
09 Apr 2020, 01:41:09 PM IST
Titan stock shines after Q4FY20 update, but it may be too soon to celebrate
In the recent market turmoil, Titan Co. Ltd’s shares had lost its glitter, dropping to a 52-week trading low of ₹720.90 on 24 March on NSE. Since then, the stock has appreciated by as much as 37% after taking into account Thursday’s more than 8% appreciation in the share price.
Titan derives a lion’s share of its overall revenues from the jewellery business. The company’s March quarter update, announced on Wednesday night said the jewellery segment’s revenues declined by 5% year-on-year during the quarter. This reflects the loss of sales in the month of March due to the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of covid-19.
09 Apr 2020, 01:31:47 PM IST
Goldman Sachs projects bleakest FY21 GDP growth for India
Goldman Sachs on Wednesday put out the bleakest FY21 growth forecast for India at 1.6%, down from 3.3% previously, holding that the spread of the Covid-19, announcements of a nationwide shutdown, social distancing measures and fears among consumers and businesses may lead to a significant contraction in economic activity. (Full report)
09 Apr 2020, 01:24:26 PM IST
Covid-19 may be lethal for India’s economy but it ain’t so bad for rupee
In a hostile global currency market where many emerging market currencies have been a casualty in the covid-19 outbreak, the Indian rupee seems to have found its second wind.
Granted, the currency hit yet another lifetime low on Wednesday and has hardly been an outlier in the secular damage to emerging market currencies. (Full report)
09 Apr 2020, 01:17:14 PM IST
Adani Gas up 3.3%
The company has cut CNG rates between ₹1.5 per kg to ₹3.6 per kg. It has also reduced the PNG rates by Re 1 per standard cubic meter (scm).
09 Apr 2020, 01:02:17 PM IST
Global economy to fall into recession in 2020: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the global economy is expected to slump into recession in 2020 with massive dislocations in global production, supply chains, trade and tourism. In its bi-annual monetary policy report, RBI said that while India’s growth outlook remains grim, the risks around inflation projection remains balanced.
“The global economy is expected to slump into recession in 2020, as post-COVID projections indicate. The sharp reduction in international crude oil prices, if sustained, could improve the country’s terms of trade, but the gain from this channel is not expected to offset the drag from the shutdown and loss of external demand," the report said.
09 Apr 2020, 12:55:35 PM IST
Market update
Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 1000 points in Thursday’s session led by gains in auto, pharma and financial stocks.
After hitting a high of 30,991.89, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 1086 points or 3.6% higher at 30,980.36.
Similarly, the Nifty advanced 317 points, or 3.62%, up at 9,065.85.
Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 9%, followed by Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HUL and IndusInd were the only laggards.
09 Apr 2020, 12:33:34 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Fluoxetine Tablets
Aurobindo Pharma has received the final approval from the US FDA to manufacture and market Fluoxetine Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg. Fluoxetine tablets are generic version of Eli Lilly’s Prozac® tablets. The product will be launched in April 2020.
The approved product has an estimated market size of US$ 42 million for the twelve months ending February 2020, according to IQVIA.
09 Apr 2020, 12:12:13 PM IST
BSE Auto up 7%
09 Apr 2020, 11:54:18 AM IST
Motilal Oswal on IT stocks
Despite the near-term uncertainty, we continue to prefer Infosys and HCL Tech among large caps and L&T Infotech among Tier-II companies due to their historical track record of adapting to business challenges / technological change cycles.
09 Apr 2020, 11:47:42 AM IST
BSE Healthcare up 4.7%
09 Apr 2020, 11:40:29 AM IST
Motilal Oswal gives a 'buy' on Marico
Motilal Oswal has given a 'buy' rating on Marico with a target price or ₹315.
09 Apr 2020, 11:30:16 AM IST
Cadila gets US FDA nod for Imatinib Mesylate Tablets
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, 100 mg and 400 mg.
This medication is used to treat certain types of leukemia (blood cancer), bone marrow disorders, skin cancer and tumors of the stomach and digestive system. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, in Ahmedabad.
09 Apr 2020, 11:17:33 AM IST
Nifty Pharma up 5.6%; Lupin top gainer
09 Apr 2020, 11:10:19 AM IST
Motilal Oswal 'neutral' on InterGlobe Aviation
Motilal Oswal has given a 'neutral' rating to IndoGo parent InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of ₹1,300. The stock has already corrected ~35% in the last 45 days; however, we believe that stability in operations would be lagged until 3QFY21, brokerage said.
09 Apr 2020, 10:58:04 AM IST
United Spirits gain 5.3%, United Breweries up 3.4%
The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has urged 10 states to allow sale of alcoholic beverages saying that a blanket ban during the lockdown to contain coronavirus has resulted in sale of illicit and spurious liquor while causing burden on exchequer.
The body noted that the nationwide lockdown has resulted in the shutdown of all wholesale and retail shops selling alcoholic beverages.
09 Apr 2020, 10:31:16 AM IST
BSE MidCap up 3.4%
09 Apr 2020, 10:27:15 AM IST
IDBI Bank up 4.5%
The board of directors of the private lender, on Wednesday, approved in principle the proposal to sell IDBI Bank's stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (IFLI) to the extent of 23-27%.
Also, the private sector lender has targeted to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through rupee bond in the current fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
09 Apr 2020, 10:23:01 AM IST
Rupee opening
Rupee opens higher at 76.10 against the US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 76.37
09 Apr 2020, 10:16:21 AM IST
RIL up 0.6%
Morgan Stanley expects Reliance Industries Ltd's net debt to fall even if energy and retail demand struggles for six months and the planned asset sales are delayed. "Per our assessment, RIL's net debt (including other liabilities) would remain stable in FY21, if the COVID-19 situation were to persist for six months and recover only slowly thereafter," the brokerage said. (Full report)
09 Apr 2020, 10:07:41 AM IST
Tailwinds fuel the Ashok Leyland stock, but it’s a painful ride ahead
Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares have surged 29% from the low of ₹33.70 hit on 25 March. What is driving the stock in spite of the 21-day lockdown?
To start with, it must be noted that the stock had reached extremely low valuations, and the recent rise may be akin to a dead cat bounce. (Full report)
09 Apr 2020, 10:01:22 AM IST
Ipca, Cadila gain on pandemic fears, but window may be short
Shares of Ipca Laboratories Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd have touched new 52-week highs. The government’s move to lift the ban on hydroxychloroquine exports fuelled a rally in the stocks.
The Ipca and Cadila stocks are now up 30% and 40%, respectively, from their lows in end-March. (Full report)
09 Apr 2020, 09:51:33 AM IST
All sectoral indices on NSE in the green. Nifty Pharma up 5.6%
09 Apr 2020, 09:49:13 AM IST
Cadila hits 52-week high
Zydus Cadila, one of the two largest manufacturers of key covid-19 drug hydroxychloroquine, has ramped up its production by nearly 10 times to 30 metric tonnes (15 crore tablets of 200mg) per month in view of the huge spike in demand expected due to rising cases of coronavirus, according to a Times of India report.
09 Apr 2020, 09:35:40 AM IST
Cipla hits 52-week high
Cipla Ltd has got US FDA approval to make the generic version of a commonly used albuterol sulfate-based inhaler, to treat or prevent bronchospasm, a condition that causes difficulty in breathing in patients aged four or above.
09 Apr 2020, 09:23:06 AM IST
Market opening
Indian stocks opened higher on Thursday tracking global peers. At 9:21 am, Sensex jumped over 800 points or 2.48% at 30,742. Nifty was up 246 points or 2.81% at 8,994.
Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank we top gainers on the Senex followed by HDFC, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank.
Of 30 shares in the Sensex, 29 were in the green. HUL was the only laggard.
09 Apr 2020, 09:05:44 AM IST
Market in pre-opening
Indian stocks were in the green in the pre-opening opening session on Thursday. At 9:02am, Sensex jumped 462 points or 1.6% up at 30,356 points. Nifty climbed 209 points or 2.4% higher at 8,958.
09 Apr 2020, 08:55:53 AM IST
Cipla gets US FDA nod for generic version of asthma inhalation drug
Cipla today announced that it has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation, from the US FDA.
Cipla’s Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation, is the first AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s Proventil® HFA Inhalation Aerosol. It is used for treatment of acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms.
09 Apr 2020, 08:54:36 AM IST
Markets at close on Wednesday
Indian stocks were unable to hold gains on Wednesday as uncertainty prevailed about the government’s decision on lifting the nationwide lockdown that is to end on 14 April.
The uncertainty made investors nervous and the steady increase in covid-19 related cases added to their worries.
The benchmark indices, which rose by more than 5% during the day, ended lower in a volatile session.
The BSE Sensex fell 173.25 points, or 0.58%, to 29,893.96, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty shed 0.49% to 8,748.75 points.
09 Apr 2020, 08:45:34 AM IST
Oil update
Oil prices extended gains Thursday after Russia signalled it was ready to cut output before a key producers' meeting aimed at boosting energy markets as the coronavirus pandemic strangles demand.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6 per cent to USD 26.26 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped 2.7 per cent to USD 33.73.
09 Apr 2020, 08:37:13 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed Thursday following a three-day rally as investors mulled about the economic recovery after the coronavirus outbreak eases.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 1.41%.
Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.9%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6%.
South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1.9%.
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%.
09 Apr 2020, 08:37:13 AM IST
US stocks rally
US stock markets surged on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was suspending his campaign.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44%, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41%, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58%, to 8,090.90.