Nifty reclaims 9,100, Sensex closes 1,265 points higher; M&M, Maruti top gainers

Market Closing

Indian shares closed higher in Thursday’s trading session. Healthy buying in auto, healthcare and finance stocks also supported the indices. After hitting a high of 31,225.20, Sensex closed 1265.66 points or 4.2% higher at 31,159.62. Nifty advanced 363 points, or 4.2%, to close at 9,111.90.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 17%, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Titan, HDFC and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, HUL, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Nestle were the top laggards.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Auto surged 10.5%, followed by BSE Consumer Durables, up 7% and BSE Finance, up 5.8%. BSE Healthcare closed nearly 4% higher with Cipla, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Dr Reddy's hitting a 52-week high.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 closed in the green.

Markets will be closed tomorrow on account of Good Friday.