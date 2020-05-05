Home > Markets > Live Blog > Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty up over 1%
Investors lost ₹5.83 trillion on Monday as Indian stock markets succumbed to selling pressures tracking global weakness and as concerns around macros weighed on sentiment. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Investors lost 5.83 trillion on Monday as Indian stock markets succumbed to selling pressures tracking global weakness and as concerns around macros weighed on sentiment. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty up over 1%

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 08:30 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • A late Wall Street rally led Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing covid-19 restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

05 May 2020, 08:30:04 AM IST

Markets at close on Monday

The benchmark indices on Monday posted their biggest single-day decline since 23 March while weak corporate earnings for the March quarter also led to the sharp fall.

The BSE Sensex ended at 31,715.35, down 2,002.27 points or 5.94%, while the 50-share index Nifty was at 9,293.50, down 566.40 points or 5.74%.

05 May 2020, 08:26:12 AM IST

Oil update

WTI for June delivery rose 7.3% to $21.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:18 a.m. in Singapore after closing up 3.1% on Monday. The contract has rallied 77% since the close on April 28.

Brent for July settlement advanced 4.6% to $28.44 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange after climbing 2.9% in the previous session. The global benchmark traded at a $4.37 premium to WTI for the same month.

05 May 2020, 08:26:12 AM IST

Asian stocks edge higher

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%.

Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 1.13%.

05 May 2020, 08:26:12 AM IST

US stocks close higher

Wall Street ended higher on Monday as gains in large tech and Internet companies and rising oil prices outweighed concerns sparked by fresh US-China tensions and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72. (Reuters)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout