Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty up over 1%

Markets at close on Monday

The benchmark indices on Monday posted their biggest single-day decline since 23 March while weak corporate earnings for the March quarter also led to the sharp fall.

The BSE Sensex ended at 31,715.35, down 2,002.27 points or 5.94%, while the 50-share index Nifty was at 9,293.50, down 566.40 points or 5.74%.