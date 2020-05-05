Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty up over 1%

A late Wall Street rally led Asian stocks higher on Tuesday after tech shares and oil rose on easing covid-19 restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
05 May 2020, 08:30:04 AM IST
Markets at close on Monday
The benchmark indices on Monday posted their biggest single-day decline since 23 March while weak corporate earnings for the March quarter also led to the sharp fall.
The BSE Sensex ended at 31,715.35, down 2,002.27 points or 5.94%, while the 50-share index Nifty was at 9,293.50, down 566.40 points or 5.74%.
05 May 2020, 08:26:12 AM IST
Oil update
WTI for June delivery rose 7.3% to $21.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:18 a.m. in Singapore after closing up 3.1% on Monday. The contract has rallied 77% since the close on April 28.
Brent for July settlement advanced 4.6% to $28.44 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange after climbing 2.9% in the previous session. The global benchmark traded at a $4.37 premium to WTI for the same month.
05 May 2020, 08:26:12 AM IST
Asian stocks edge higher
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.4%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 1.13%.
05 May 2020, 08:26:12 AM IST
US stocks close higher
Wall Street ended higher on Monday as gains in large tech and Internet companies and rising oil prices outweighed concerns sparked by fresh US-China tensions and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72. (Reuters)