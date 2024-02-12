Phoenix Mills Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2024

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Phoenix Mills was ₹2809.75, and the close price was ₹2814.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2809.75 and a low of ₹2733.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is ₹49388.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2834.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1186.45. The BSE volume for Phoenix Mills was 2038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.