Phoenix Mills Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Phoenix Mills stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 2814.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2764.15 per share. Investors should monitor Phoenix Mills stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Phoenix Mills Stock Price Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Phoenix Mills was 2809.75, and the close price was 2814.35. The stock reached a high of 2809.75 and a low of 2733.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is 49388.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2834.4, while the 52-week low is 1186.45. The BSE volume for Phoenix Mills was 2038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Phoenix Mills Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Live :Phoenix Mills closed at ₹2814.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Phoenix Mills on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2038 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2814.35.

