Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Phoenix Mills stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -5.24 %. The stock closed at 2658.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2518.9 per share. Investors should monitor Phoenix Mills stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Phoenix Mills Stock Price Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Phoenix Mills was 2809.75, and the close price was 2814.35. The stock reached a high of 2809.75 and a low of 2626.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is 46993.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2834.4, while the 52-week low is 1186.45. The BSE volume for Phoenix Mills was 12935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Phoenix Mills stock is 2480.8, while the high price is 2736.2.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Phoenix Mills Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price update :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2518.9, down -5.24% from yesterday's ₹2658.15

The current data of Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is 2518.9, with a percent change of -5.24 and a net change of -139.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.24% and has experienced a net decrease of 139.25.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months14.94%
6 Months54.61%
YTD18.27%
1 Year91.78%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Today :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2693.65, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹2658.15

The stock price of Phoenix Mills is currently at 2693.65, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 35.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.34% or 35.5.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Live :Phoenix Mills closed at ₹2814.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Phoenix Mills had a trading volume of 12,935 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,814.35.

