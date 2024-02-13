Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Phoenix Mills was ₹2809.75, and the close price was ₹2814.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2809.75 and a low of ₹2626.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is ₹46993.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2834.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1186.45. The BSE volume for Phoenix Mills was 12935 shares.
The current day's low price for Phoenix Mills stock is ₹2480.8, while the high price is ₹2736.2.
The current data of Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is ₹2518.9, with a percent change of -5.24 and a net change of -139.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.24% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹139.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|14.94%
|6 Months
|54.61%
|YTD
|18.27%
|1 Year
|91.78%
The stock price of Phoenix Mills is currently at ₹2693.65, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 35.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.34% or ₹35.5.
On the last day of trading, Phoenix Mills had a trading volume of 12,935 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,814.35.
