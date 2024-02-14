Hello User
Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Phoenix Mills stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 2562.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2522.3 per share. Investors should monitor Phoenix Mills stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Phoenix Mills Stock Price Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Phoenix Mills opened at 2700 and closed at 2658.15. The stock had a high of 2736.2 and a low of 2445.5. The company has a market capitalization of 45,383.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2834.4 and the 52-week low is 1186.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,008 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:30 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Today :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2522.3, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹2562.9

The current data for Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is 2522.3. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.6, suggesting a decline of 40.6. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Phoenix Mills has decreased recently.

14 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Phoenix Mills stock today is 2507.65, while the high price is 2553.15.

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Phoenix Mills Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price update :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2517.5, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹2562.9

The current data for Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is 2517.5, which represents a decrease of 1.77% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -45.4, indicating a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.3%
3 Months10.29%
6 Months49.36%
YTD14.26%
1 Year90.37%
14 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Today :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2520, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹2562.9

The current data for Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is 2520, which is a decrease of 1.67% from the previous day. The net change is -42.9, indicating a significant decrease in value. This suggests that the stock may be experiencing a decline in overall performance. Investors should monitor the stock closely for further changes and consider the potential implications for their investment strategy.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Live :Phoenix Mills closed at ₹2658.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Phoenix Mills on the BSE had a volume of 31,008 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,658.15.

