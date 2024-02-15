Hello User
Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Phoenix Mills stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 2585.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2645.7 per share. Investors should monitor Phoenix Mills stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Phoenix Mills Stock Price Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Phoenix Mills was 2553.15, and the close price was 2562.9. The stock had a high of 2633.45 and a low of 2507.65. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is 47051.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2834.4, while the 52-week low is 1186.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 7723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.61%
3 Months5.85%
6 Months47.28%
YTD14.9%
1 Year98.03%
15 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Today :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2645.7, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹2585.4

The current data of Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is 2645.7. There has been a 2.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 60.3.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Live :Phoenix Mills closed at ₹2562.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Phoenix Mills on the BSE was 7723. The closing price of the shares was 2562.9.

