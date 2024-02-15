Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Soars in Trading Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Phoenix Mills was ₹2553.15, and the close price was ₹2562.9. The stock had a high of ₹2633.45 and a low of ₹2507.65. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is ₹47051.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2834.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1186.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 7723 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.61%
|3 Months
|5.85%
|6 Months
|47.28%
|YTD
|14.9%
|1 Year
|98.03%
The current data of Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is ₹2645.7. There has been a 2.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 60.3.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Phoenix Mills on the BSE was 7723. The closing price of the shares was ₹2562.9.
