Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Soars in Trading Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Phoenix Mills was ₹2553.15, and the close price was ₹2562.9. The stock had a high of ₹2633.45 and a low of ₹2507.65. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is ₹47051.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2834.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1186.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 7723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.