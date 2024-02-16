Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Stock Plunges in Bearish Trading Session

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : The last day of Phoenix Mills saw an open price of ₹2633.35 and a close price of ₹2585.4. The stock reached its high at ₹2766 and its low at ₹2623.05. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is currently at ₹49,090.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2834.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1186.45. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 16567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is ₹2720.25 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -27.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% and the price has dropped by 27.25 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Phoenix Mills on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 16,567 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,585.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!