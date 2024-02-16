Hello User
Phoenix Mills share price Today Live Updates : Phoenix Mills Stock Plunges in Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Phoenix Mills stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 2747.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2720.25 per share. Investors should monitor Phoenix Mills stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Phoenix Mills Stock Price Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : The last day of Phoenix Mills saw an open price of 2633.35 and a close price of 2585.4. The stock reached its high at 2766 and its low at 2623.05. The market capitalization of Phoenix Mills is currently at 49,090.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2834.4, while the 52-week low is 1186.45. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 16567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Today :Phoenix Mills trading at ₹2720.25, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹2747.5

The current data of Phoenix Mills stock shows that the price is 2720.25 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -27.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% and the price has dropped by 27.25 rupees.

16 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Live :Phoenix Mills closed at ₹2585.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Phoenix Mills on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 16,567 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,585.4.

