Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Phoenix Mills Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Phoenix Mills stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 2747.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2730.9 per share. Investors should monitor Phoenix Mills stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Phoenix Mills Stock Price Today

Phoenix Mills Share Price Today : Phoenix Mills closed at 2747.5 on the last day, with an open price of 2720.25. The high for the day was 2746.25 and the low was 2680. The market cap stands at 48794.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 2834.4 and a low of 1186.45. The BSE volume for the day was 13167 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Phoenix Mills share price Live :Phoenix Mills closed at ₹2747.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Phoenix Mills on the BSE, the volume was 13,167 shares and the closing price was 2,747.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!