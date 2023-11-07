Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Pidilite Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 2453.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2433.7 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries opened at 2456.2 and closed at 2453.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2461.95, while the lowest price was 2423. The market capitalization of the company is 123,773.6 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2796.15 and 2250.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2453.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 12,411. The closing price for the stock was 2,453.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.