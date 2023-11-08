Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries shows upward momentum in trading today

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at ₹2444 and closed at ₹2433.7. The high for the day was ₹2444, while the low was ₹2420.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹123,966.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2796.15 and ₹2250.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,425 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Pidilite Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 3068.45 34.95 1.15 3566.9 2686.15 294325.05 Pidilite Industries 2455.95 18.45 0.76 2796.15 2250.85 124839.44 SRF 2345.6 6.75 0.29 2636.65 2050.0 69529.41 Berger Paints India 577.85 6.65 1.16 679.05 439.67 67360.65 P I Industries 3580.4 67.7 1.93 4010.0 2870.0 54305.98

Pidilite Industries share price live: Today's Price range Pidilite Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹2438 and the high price was ₹2460.5.

Pidilite Industries November futures opened at 2460.75 as against previous close of 2449.65 Pidilite Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2445.35. The bid price stands at 2452.9 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2454.9 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2670750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Pidilite Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.8% 3 Months -5.78% 6 Months -1.35% YTD -4.39% 1 Year -7.24%

