Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries shows upward momentum in trading today

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at ₹2444 and closed at ₹2433.7. The high for the day was ₹2444, while the low was ₹2420.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹123,966.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2796.15 and ₹2250.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,425 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Pidilite Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|3068.45
|34.95
|1.15
|3566.9
|2686.15
|294325.05
|Pidilite Industries
|2455.95
|18.45
|0.76
|2796.15
|2250.85
|124839.44
|SRF
|2345.6
|6.75
|0.29
|2636.65
|2050.0
|69529.41
|Berger Paints India
|577.85
|6.65
|1.16
|679.05
|439.67
|67360.65
|P I Industries
|3580.4
|67.7
|1.93
|4010.0
|2870.0
|54305.98
Pidilite Industries share price NSE Live :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2450.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2437.5
The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is ₹2450.75. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.25.
Pidilite Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Pidilite Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹2438 and the high price was ₹2460.5.
Pidilite Industries November futures opened at 2460.75 as against previous close of 2449.65
Pidilite Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2445.35. The bid price stands at 2452.9 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2454.9 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2670750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Pidilite Industries Live Updates
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES
Pidilite Industries share price update :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2452.7, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2437.5
The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is ₹2452.7, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 15.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% and has gained 15.2 points.
Pidilite Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.8%
|3 Months
|-5.78%
|6 Months
|-1.35%
|YTD
|-4.39%
|1 Year
|-7.24%
Pidilite Industries share price Today :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2448.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2437.5
The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is ₹2448.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.6 points.
Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2433.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, there were 11,425 shares traded at a closing price of ₹2,433.7.
