Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries shows upward momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 2437.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2450.75 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at 2444 and closed at 2433.7. The high for the day was 2444, while the low was 2420.8. The market capitalization of the company is 123,966.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2796.15 and 2250.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3068.4534.951.153566.92686.15294325.05
Pidilite Industries2455.9518.450.762796.152250.85124839.44
SRF2345.66.750.292636.652050.069529.41
Berger Paints India577.856.651.16679.05439.6767360.65
P I Industries3580.467.71.934010.02870.054305.98
08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price NSE Live :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2450.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2437.5

The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is 2450.75. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.25.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Pidilite Industries stock's low price for the day was 2438 and the high price was 2460.5.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Pidilite Industries November futures opened at 2460.75 as against previous close of 2449.65

Pidilite Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2445.35. The bid price stands at 2452.9 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2454.9 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2670750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Pidilite Industries Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price update :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2452.7, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2437.5

The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is 2452.7, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 15.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% and has gained 15.2 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months-5.78%
6 Months-1.35%
YTD-4.39%
1 Year-7.24%
08 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Today :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2448.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2437.5

The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is 2448.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.6 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2433.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, there were 11,425 shares traded at a closing price of 2,433.7.

