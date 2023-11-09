Hello User
Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 2437.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2479.95 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at 2460.2 and closed at 2437.5. The stock's high for the day was 2487.75 and the low was 2438. The company has a market capitalization of 126,125.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2796.15 and the 52-week low is 2250.85. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 11842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The stock price of Pidilite Industries is currently at 2479.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 42.45.

On the last day of trading, Pidilite Industries had a volume of 11,842 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,437.5.

