Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries sees positive trading day

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at ₹2460.2 and closed at ₹2437.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹2487.75 and the low was ₹2438. The company has a market capitalization of ₹126,125.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2796.15 and the 52-week low is ₹2250.85. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 11842 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Pidilite Industries is currently at ₹2479.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 42.45.
On the last day of trading, Pidilite Industries had a volume of 11,842 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,437.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!