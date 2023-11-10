Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Pidilite Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 2473.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2458 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at 2469.95 and closed at 2473.05. The stock reached a high of 2500 and a low of 2450.8. The market capitalization of the company is 125009.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2796.15 and the 52-week low is 2250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18530 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2473.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Pidilite Industries on the BSE had a volume of 18,530 shares with a closing price of 2,473.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.