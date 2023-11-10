Pidilite Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at ₹2469.95 and closed at ₹2473.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2500 and a low of ₹2450.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹125009.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2796.15 and the 52-week low is ₹2250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18530 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.