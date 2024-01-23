Hello User
Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries Stocks Plummet as Market Suffers Drop

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Pidilite Industries stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 2686.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2679.9 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries Stock Price Today

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at 2675.5 and closed at 2686.15. The stock reached a high of 2709 and a low of 2675 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 136,302.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2804 and the 52-week low is 2250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2858 shares on the BSE.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Today :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2679.9, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹2686.15

The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is 2679.9. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of 6.25. Overall, based on this data, it appears that Pidilite Industries stock has seen a slight decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2686.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, a total of 2858 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2686.15.

