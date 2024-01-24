Pidilite Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at ₹2677.5 and closed at ₹2676.95. The stock had a high of ₹2689.65 and a low of ₹2490. The market capitalization of the company is ₹128,309.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2804, while the 52-week low is ₹2250.85. The BSE volume for the day was 40,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.