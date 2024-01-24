Hello User
Pidilite Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Pidilite Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.76 %. The stock closed at 2676.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2522.75 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at 2677.5 and closed at 2676.95. The stock had a high of 2689.65 and a low of 2490. The market capitalization of the company is 128,309.42 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2804, while the 52-week low is 2250.85. The BSE volume for the day was 40,598 shares.

24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2676.95 on last trading day

