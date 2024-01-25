Hello User
Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries sees strong trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.66 %. The stock closed at 2522.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2589.9 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries Stock Price Today

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Pidilite Industries was 2636.05 and the closing price was 2522.75. The stock had a high of 2662.15 and a low of 2522.6. The market capitalization of the company is 131,724.73 crore. The 52-week high is 2804 and the 52-week low is 2250.85. The BSE volume for the day was 399,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Today :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2589.9, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹2522.75

On the current trading day, the stock price of Pidilite Industries is 2589.9. The stock has experienced a 2.66% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 67.15.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2522.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Pidilite Industries had a trading volume of 399,557 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,522.75.

