Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries sees a surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2589.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2591.2 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries Stock Price Today

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Pidilite Industries opened at 2605 and closed at 2589.9. The stock had a high of 2613.35 and a low of 2572.5. The company has a market capitalization of 131,790.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2804 and the 52-week low is 2250.85. On the BSE, there were 149,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Today :Pidilite Industries trading at ₹2591.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2589.9

The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is 2591.2, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% or 1.3 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2589.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, a total of 149,497 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 2,589.9.

