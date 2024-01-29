Hello User
Pidilite Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Pidilite Industries stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2589.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2591.2 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries Stock Price Today

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Pidilite Industries had an open price of 2605 and a close price of 2589.9. The stock reached a high of 2613.35 and a low of 2572.5. The market capitalization of the company is 131,790.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2804 and 2250.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 149,497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

