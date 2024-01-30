Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries sees stock prices plummet

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at ₹2560.35 and closed at ₹2591.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2599.95 and a low of ₹2557.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹130,509.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2804, while the 52-week low is ₹2250.85. The BSE volume for Pidilite Industries was 28,610 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Pidilite Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2605.45. The bid price is 2619.15 with a bid quantity of 250, and the offer price is 2620.8 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 3338000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Pidilite Industries is ₹2566, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -25.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by 25.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.41%
|3 Months
|-0.97%
|6 Months
|-1.75%
|YTD
|-5.37%
|1 Year
|12.16%
Pidilite Industries stock is currently trading at ₹2566, which represents a decrease of 0.97% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -25.2.
On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,610. The closing price for the day was ₹2591.2.
