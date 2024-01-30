Hello User
Pidilite Industries share price Today Live Updates : Pidilite Industries sees stock prices plummet

3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Pidilite Industries stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 2591.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2566 per share. Investors should monitor Pidilite Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Pidilite Industries Stock Price Today

Pidilite Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Pidilite Industries opened at 2560.35 and closed at 2591.2. The stock reached a high of 2599.95 and a low of 2557.5. The market capitalization of the company is 130,509.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2804, while the 52-week low is 2250.85. The BSE volume for Pidilite Industries was 28,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Pidilite Industries January futures opened at 2560.9 as against previous close of 2584.15

Pidilite Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2605.45. The bid price is 2619.15 with a bid quantity of 250, and the offer price is 2620.8 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 3338000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Pidilite Industries Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.41%
3 Months-0.97%
6 Months-1.75%
YTD-5.37%
1 Year12.16%
30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Pidilite Industries share price Live :Pidilite Industries closed at ₹2591.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Pidilite Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,610. The closing price for the day was 2591.2.

