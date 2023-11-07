Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Plunges in Trading

Piramal Enterprises had an opening price of ₹1000.05 and a closing price of ₹1004.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1007.7 and a low of ₹999.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,452.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140 and the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for Piramal Enterprises was 2970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹995 and the high price is ₹1007.7.
Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹997.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1004.2
The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that its price is ₹997.05, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -7.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and has dropped by ₹7.15.
Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LIC Housing Finance
|460.65
|-4.2
|-0.9
|480.8
|315.45
|25338.65
|IIFL Finance
|614.0
|0.55
|0.09
|704.2
|395.5
|23358.43
|Piramal Enterprises
|1002.85
|-1.35
|-0.13
|1140.0
|630.2
|23934.39
|Five Star Business Finance
|782.9
|4.1
|0.53
|875.35
|448.2
|22811.05
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1129.6
|0.05
|0.0
|1282.75
|512.65
|21211.34
Piramal Enterprises November futures opened at 1006.3 as against previous close of 1009.75
Piramal Enterprises is trading at a spot price of 1001. The bid price is 1003.25 and the offer price is 1004.0. The offer quantity is 750 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest is 9399750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1002.05, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1004.2
Based on the current data, Piramal Enterprises stock is priced at ₹1002.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Piramal Enterprises
Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 07 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-12.5%) & ₹1.65 (-2.94%) respectively.
Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 07 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (+6.25%) & ₹26.2 (+4.17%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LIC Housing Finance
|460.0
|-4.85
|-1.04
|480.8
|315.45
|25302.9
|IIFL Finance
|616.5
|3.05
|0.5
|704.2
|395.5
|23453.53
|Piramal Enterprises
|1001.85
|-2.35
|-0.23
|1140.0
|630.2
|23910.52
|Five Star Business Finance
|779.8
|1.0
|0.13
|875.35
|448.2
|22720.73
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1137.1
|7.55
|0.67
|1282.75
|512.65
|21352.17
Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹1004.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,970. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,004.2.
