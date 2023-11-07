Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Plunges in Trading

Piramal Enterprises had an opening price of ₹1000.05 and a closing price of ₹1004.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1007.7 and a low of ₹999.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,452.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140 and the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for Piramal Enterprises was 2970 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹997.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1004.2 The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that its price is ₹997.05, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -7.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and has dropped by ₹7.15.

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap LIC Housing Finance 460.65 -4.2 -0.9 480.8 315.45 25338.65 IIFL Finance 614.0 0.55 0.09 704.2 395.5 23358.43 Piramal Enterprises 1002.85 -1.35 -0.13 1140.0 630.2 23934.39 Five Star Business Finance 782.9 4.1 0.53 875.35 448.2 22811.05 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1129.6 0.05 0.0 1282.75 512.65 21211.34

Piramal Enterprises November futures opened at 1006.3 as against previous close of 1009.75 Piramal Enterprises is trading at a spot price of 1001. The bid price is 1003.25 and the offer price is 1004.0. The offer quantity is 750 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest is 9399750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 07 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-12.5%) & ₹1.65 (-2.94%) respectively. Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 07 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (+6.25%) & ₹26.2 (+4.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

