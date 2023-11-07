Hello User
Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 12:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1004.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 997.05 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises had an opening price of 1000.05 and a closing price of 1004.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1007.7 and a low of 999.85. The market capitalization of the company is 22,452.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140 and the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for Piramal Enterprises was 2970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is 995 and the high price is 1007.7.

07 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹997.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1004.2

The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that its price is 997.05, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -7.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.71% and has dropped by 7.15.

07 Nov 2023, 11:38 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LIC Housing Finance460.65-4.2-0.9480.8315.4525338.65
IIFL Finance614.00.550.09704.2395.523358.43
Piramal Enterprises1002.85-1.35-0.131140.0630.223934.39
Five Star Business Finance782.94.10.53875.35448.222811.05
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1129.60.050.01282.75512.6521211.34
07 Nov 2023, 11:38 AM IST Piramal Enterprises November futures opened at 1006.3 as against previous close of 1009.75

Piramal Enterprises is trading at a spot price of 1001. The bid price is 1003.25 and the offer price is 1004.0. The offer quantity is 750 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest is 9399750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 11:18 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Piramal Enterprises reached a low of 999.85 and a high of 1007.7 during the current day's trading session.

07 Nov 2023, 11:07 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1002.05, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1004.2

Based on the current data, Piramal Enterprises stock is priced at 1002.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Piramal Enterprises

Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 07 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.7 (-12.5%) & 1.65 (-2.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 07 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.55 (+6.25%) & 26.2 (+4.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

07 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹1004.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,970. The closing price of the shares was 1,004.2.

