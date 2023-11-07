Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Plunges in Trading

Piramal Enterprises had an opening price of ₹1000.05 and a closing price of ₹1004.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1007.7 and a low of ₹999.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,452.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140 and the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for Piramal Enterprises was 2970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.