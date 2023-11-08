Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Soars in Trading Today

Piramal Enterprises had an open price of ₹1000.05 and a close price of ₹1004.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1007.7 and a low of ₹993.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,422.29 crore. The 52-week high for Piramal Enterprises is ₹1140, while the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The stock had a trading volume of 8471 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-2.86%) & ₹0.7 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.0 (+5.66%) & ₹15.8 (+6.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IIFL Finance 617.5 2.4 0.39 704.2 395.5 23491.58 Five Star Business Finance 796.7 15.65 2.0 875.35 448.2 23213.14 Piramal Enterprises 1002.2 2.1 0.21 1140.0 630.2 23918.88 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1119.85 -9.3 -0.82 1282.75 512.65 21028.26 PNB Housing Finance 740.3 6.6 0.9 784.4 340.66 15092.72

Piramal Enterprises November futures opened at 1003.9 as against previous close of 1006.2 Piramal Enterprises, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, currently has a spot price of 1004. The bid price is slightly higher at 1008.15, while the offer price is 1009.0. There is a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest stands at 9416250. Investors can consider purchasing this stock to capitalize on the potential growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1007.2, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1000.1 The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹1007.2, which represents a 0.71% increase. The net change is 7.1, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹7.1.

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Piramal Enterprises reached a low price of ₹1002 and a high price of ₹1013.15.

Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1003.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1000.1 The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is ₹1003.75. There has been a 0.36 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.65.

Piramal Enterprises Live Updates PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES More Information

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.61% 3 Months 0.05% 6 Months 34.64% YTD 20.82% 1 Year 10.6%

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1003.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1004.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is ₹1003.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.09% or a net change of -0.95.

Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹1004.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises had a volume of 8,471 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,004.2.