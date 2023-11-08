comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Soars in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1000.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1007.2 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal EnterprisesPremium
Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises had an open price of 1000.05 and a close price of 1004.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1007.7 and a low of 993.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 22,422.29 crore. The 52-week high for Piramal Enterprises is 1140, while the 52-week low is 630.2. The stock had a trading volume of 8471 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:51:49 AM IST

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises

Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of 1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.7 (-2.86%) & 0.7 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 28.0 (+5.66%) & 15.8 (+6.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34:51 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IIFL Finance617.52.40.39704.2395.523491.58
Five Star Business Finance796.715.652.0875.35448.223213.14
Piramal Enterprises1002.22.10.211140.0630.223918.88
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1119.85-9.3-0.821282.75512.6521028.26
PNB Housing Finance740.36.60.9784.4340.6615092.72
08 Nov 2023, 10:25:51 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises November futures opened at 1003.9 as against previous close of 1006.2

Piramal Enterprises, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, currently has a spot price of 1004. The bid price is slightly higher at 1008.15, while the offer price is 1009.0. There is a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest stands at 9416250. Investors can consider purchasing this stock to capitalize on the potential growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:22:21 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1007.2, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1000.1

The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the price is 1007.2, which represents a 0.71% increase. The net change is 7.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 7.1.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13:52 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Piramal Enterprises reached a low price of 1002 and a high price of 1013.15.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55:05 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1003.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1000.1

The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 1003.75. There has been a 0.36 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.65.

08 Nov 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42:34 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.61%
3 Months0.05%
6 Months34.64%
YTD20.82%
1 Year10.6%
08 Nov 2023, 09:08:31 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹1003.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1004.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is 1003.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.09% or a net change of -0.95.

08 Nov 2023, 08:03:14 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹1004.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises had a volume of 8,471 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,004.2.

Recommended For You
