Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises stock falls in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Piramal Enterprises was ₹1002, with a close price of ₹1000.1. The stock had a high of ₹1013.15 and a low of ₹984.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,103.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140, while the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for the day was 21587 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|-3.44%
|6 Months
|33.75%
|YTD
|19.31%
|1 Year
|9.22%
Piramal Enterprises stock is currently trading at ₹989, representing a decrease of 1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -11.1 points.
