Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises stock falls in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1000.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises

On the last day of trading, the open price of Piramal Enterprises was 1002, with a close price of 1000.1. The stock had a high of 1013.15 and a low of 984.15. The market capitalization of the company is 22,103.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140, while the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the day was 21587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months-3.44%
6 Months33.75%
YTD19.31%
1 Year9.22%
09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹989, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1000.1

Piramal Enterprises stock is currently trading at 989, representing a decrease of 1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -11.1 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹1000.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises had a volume of 21,587 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 1000.1.

