Piramal Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 986.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 985.65 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises opened at 988 and closed at 986.95. The stock reached a high of 999.2 and a low of 983 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 22,028.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140, while the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹986.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 16,431 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 986.95.

