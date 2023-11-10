Piramal Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises opened at ₹988 and closed at ₹986.95. The stock reached a high of ₹999.2 and a low of ₹983 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,028.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140, while the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.