Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Piramal Enterprises stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 953.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises

On the last day, Piramal Enterprises had an open price of 947.05 and a close price of 945.9. The stock had a high of 964.4 and a low of 947.05. The market capitalization of the company is 21,332.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1,140 and the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-7.13%
6 Months30.27%
YTD14.17%
1 Year16.53%
13 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹955, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹953.3

The current price of Piramal Enterprises stock is 955. There has been a 0.18% percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

13 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹945.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises had a volume of 21,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 945.9.

