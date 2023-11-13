Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises sees positive trading day

On the last day, Piramal Enterprises had an open price of ₹947.05 and a close price of ₹945.9. The stock had a high of ₹964.4 and a low of ₹947.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,332.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,140 and the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,389 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-7.13%
|6 Months
|30.27%
|YTD
|14.17%
|1 Year
|16.53%
The current price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹955. There has been a 0.18% percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 1.7.
On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises had a volume of 21,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹945.9.
