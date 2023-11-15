Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 953.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 946.05 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises opened at 955 and closed at 953.3. The stock reached a high of 955.55 and a low of 935. The market capitalization of the company is 21,147.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,140 and the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71,055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹953.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises had a BSE volume of 71,055 shares. The closing price for the stock was 953.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.