Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Stock Plunges on Market Sell-Off

On the last day, Piramal Enterprises' stock opened at ₹955.05 and closed at ₹946.05. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹976.8, while the lowest price was ₹946.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,563.75 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1,140 and ₹630.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, Piramal Enterprises stock is priced at ₹959.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.49%, with a net change of -4.75 points.
