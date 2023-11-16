Hello User
Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Stock Plunges on Market Sell-Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Piramal Enterprises stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 964.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 959.9 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Piramal Enterprises' stock opened at 955.05 and closed at 946.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 976.8, while the lowest price was 946.05. The market capitalization of the company is 21,563.75 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1,140 and 630.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹959.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹964.65

As of the current data, Piramal Enterprises stock is priced at 959.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.49%, with a net change of -4.75 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹946.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 47,558. The closing price for the shares was 946.05.

