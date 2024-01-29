 Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises sees gains in trading | Mint
Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises sees gains in trading
LIVE UPDATES

Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises sees gains in trading

10 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 873.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.2 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises Stock Price TodayPremium
Piramal Enterprises Stock Price Today

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Piramal Enterprises was 892.15 and the close price was 873.55. The high for the day was 900.5 and the low was 855.65. The market capitalization of Piramal Enterprises is 19,238.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140 and the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the day was 24,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 02:01:18 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price NSE Live :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹883.2, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹873.55

The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 883.2, with a percent change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.1% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change is 9.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.65 units. Overall, these figures suggest that the stock price of Piramal Enterprises has experienced a slight increase.

29 Jan 2024, 01:56:20 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Piramal Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

29 Jan 2024, 01:39:36 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days877.38
10 Days897.90
20 Days915.83
50 Days920.28
100 Days976.23
300 Days922.62
29 Jan 2024, 01:32:45 PM IST

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises

Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 29 Jan 13:32 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 27.0 (-15.36%) & 8.0 (-3.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 29 Jan 13:32 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 7.3 (+13.18%) & 14.0 (+13.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 01:27:09 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is 855.65 and the high price is 900.5.

29 Jan 2024, 01:22:32 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹869.2, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹873.55

The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the price is 869.2, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the value has decreased by 4.35.

29 Jan 2024, 01:03:02 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 01:02:48 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises January futures opened at 900.0 as against previous close of 880.5

Piramal Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 865.05. The bid price is 868.8 with a bid quantity of 750, while the offer price is 869.75 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has an open interest of 12,267,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 12:45:51 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PNB Housing Finance802.0-17.0-2.08913.95384.1716350.62
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1138.235.553.221282.75512.6521372.83
Piramal Enterprises865.0-8.55-0.981140.0630.220644.41
Capri Global Capital974.035.853.821048.4565.8520079.29
Aptus Value Housing Finance India370.150.70.19372.0234.0518434.59
29 Jan 2024, 12:44:51 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price NSE Live :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹865, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹873.55

The current stock price of Piramal Enterprises is 865, which represents a decrease of 0.98% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.55.

29 Jan 2024, 12:29:33 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Piramal Enterprises stock is 855.65, while the high price is 900.5.

29 Jan 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises

Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 29 Jan 12:02 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 26.25 (-17.71%) & 7.8 (-6.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 29 Jan 12:02 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 8.4 (+30.23%) & 15.35 (+24.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 11:55:55 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2024, 11:40:16 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price NSE Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹873.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,667. The closing price for the shares was 873.55.

