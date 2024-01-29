Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises sees gains in trading

Piramal Enterprises share price NSE Live :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹883.2, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹873.55 The current data for Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is ₹883.2, with a percent change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.1% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change is 9.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.65 units. Overall, these figures suggest that the stock price of Piramal Enterprises has experienced a slight increase.

Piramal Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Piramal Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 877.38 10 Days 897.90 20 Days 915.83 50 Days 920.28 100 Days 976.23 300 Days 922.62

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 29 Jan 13:32 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹27.0 (-15.36%) & ₹8.0 (-3.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 29 Jan 13:32 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹7.3 (+13.18%) & ₹14.0 (+13.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹855.65 and the high price is ₹900.5.

Piramal Enterprises January futures opened at 900.0 as against previous close of 880.5 Piramal Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 865.05. The bid price is 868.8 with a bid quantity of 750, while the offer price is 869.75 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has an open interest of 12,267,750.

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PNB Housing Finance 802.0 -17.0 -2.08 913.95 384.17 16350.62 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1138.2 35.55 3.22 1282.75 512.65 21372.83 Piramal Enterprises 865.0 -8.55 -0.98 1140.0 630.2 20644.41 Capri Global Capital 974.0 35.85 3.82 1048.4 565.85 20079.29 Aptus Value Housing Finance India 370.15 0.7 0.19 372.0 234.05 18434.59

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2