Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises opened at ₹892.15 and closed at ₹873.55. The stock reached a high of ₹900.5 and a low of ₹855.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,750.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140, while the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,483 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Piramal Enterprises has increased by 2.27% or ₹20.05. The current stock price is ₹903.6.
Piramal Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 893, with a bid price of 897.75 and an offer price of 898.6. The offer quantity is 750 shares, while the bid quantity is also 750 shares. The open interest for Piramal Enterprises is 11,634,750 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Piramal Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹883.55, with a net change of 10: and a percent change of 1.14.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|-18.4%
|6 Months
|-12.62%
|YTD
|-5.08%
|1 Year
|9.17%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is ₹883.55 with a net change of 10 and a percent change of 1.14.
On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the BSE, there were a total of 47,483 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹873.55.
