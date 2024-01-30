Hello User
Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 883.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 903.6 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises Stock Price Today

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Piramal Enterprises opened at 892.15 and closed at 873.55. The stock reached a high of 900.5 and a low of 855.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 19,750.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140, while the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹903.6, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹883.55

The stock price of Piramal Enterprises has increased by 2.27% or 20.05. The current stock price is 903.6.

30 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Piramal Enterprises January futures opened at 877.0 as against previous close of 887.85

Piramal Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 893, with a bid price of 897.75 and an offer price of 898.6. The offer quantity is 750 shares, while the bid quantity is also 750 shares. The open interest for Piramal Enterprises is 11,634,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Piramal Enterprises Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price update :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹883.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹873.55

Piramal Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 883.55, with a net change of 10: and a percent change of 1.14.

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months-18.4%
6 Months-12.62%
YTD-5.08%
1 Year9.17%
30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹883.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹873.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is 883.55 with a net change of 10 and a percent change of 1.14.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹873.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Enterprises on the BSE, there were a total of 47,483 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 873.55.

