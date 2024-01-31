 Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Soaring in Today's Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Soaring in Today's Trading

7 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

Piramal Enterprises stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 894 per share. The stock is currently trading at 900.75 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day, Piramal Enterprises opened at 872.85 and closed at 883.55. The stock had a high of 916.45 and a low of 868. The market capitalization of the company stands at 20,085.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,140 and the 52-week low is 630.2. The BSE volume for the day was 72,150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:14:30 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹900.75, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹894

The current price of Piramal Enterprises stock is 900.75. There has been a 0.76 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.75.

31 Jan 2024, 10:48:26 AM IST

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises

Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 31 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 950.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 37.45 (+12.29%) & 18.3 (+11.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 31 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 850.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 4.1 (-22.64%) & 10.6 (-23.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43:05 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PNB Housing Finance791.728.73.76913.95384.1716140.63
Capri Global Capital947.0-1.9-0.21048.4565.8519522.67
Piramal Enterprises898.94.90.551140.0630.221453.48
Aptus Value Housing Finance India369.210.32.87374.1234.0518387.28
Manappuram Finance182.2-1.45-0.79188.2101.1515421.31
31 Jan 2024, 10:35:08 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹903.85, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹894

The current data shows that the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is 903.85, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 9.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value and has gained 9.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.

31 Jan 2024, 10:20:05 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is 890.2, while the high price is 904.15.

31 Jan 2024, 10:12:56 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises January futures opened at 899.35 as against previous close of 898.75

Piramal Enterprises' stock is currently trading at a spot price of 898.45. The bid price stands at 901.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 902.6. There is a bid quantity of 1500 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for this stock is at 11,489,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:01:23 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:55:00 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price NSE Live :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹896, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹894

The current data of Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the price is 896 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% or 2 points.

31 Jan 2024, 09:41:37 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-17.68%
6 Months-10.87%
YTD-3.99%
1 Year9.4%
31 Jan 2024, 09:05:12 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises closed at ₹883.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Piramal Enterprises had a trading volume of 72,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 883.55.

