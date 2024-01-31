Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Soaring in Today's Trading

Piramal Enterprises share price Live :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹900.75, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹894 The current price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹900.75. There has been a 0.76 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.75. Click here for Piramal Enterprises Dividend

Top active options for Piramal Enterprises Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 31 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹37.45 (+12.29%) & ₹18.3 (+11.25%) respectively. Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 31 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹4.1 (-22.64%) & ₹10.6 (-23.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PNB Housing Finance 791.7 28.7 3.76 913.95 384.17 16140.63 Capri Global Capital 947.0 -1.9 -0.2 1048.4 565.85 19522.67 Piramal Enterprises 898.9 4.9 0.55 1140.0 630.2 21453.48 Aptus Value Housing Finance India 369.2 10.3 2.87 374.1 234.05 18387.28 Manappuram Finance 182.2 -1.45 -0.79 188.2 101.15 15421.31

Piramal Enterprises share price Today :Piramal Enterprises trading at ₹903.85, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹894 The current data shows that the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is ₹903.85, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 9.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value and has gained 9.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹890.2, while the high price is ₹904.15.

Piramal Enterprises January futures opened at 899.35 as against previous close of 898.75 Piramal Enterprises' stock is currently trading at a spot price of 898.45. The bid price stands at 901.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 902.6. There is a bid quantity of 1500 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for this stock is at 11,489,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Piramal Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.18% 3 Months -17.68% 6 Months -10.87% YTD -3.99% 1 Year 9.4%