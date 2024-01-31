Piramal Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Enterprises Soaring in Today's Trading

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day, Piramal Enterprises opened at ₹872.85 and closed at ₹883.55. The stock had a high of ₹916.45 and a low of ₹868. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹20,085.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,140 and the 52-week low is ₹630.2. The BSE volume for the day was 72,150 shares.
The current price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹900.75. There has been a 0.76 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.75.
Top active call options for Piramal Enterprises at 31 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹37.45 (+12.29%) & ₹18.3 (+11.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Piramal Enterprises at 31 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹4.1 (-22.64%) & ₹10.6 (-23.47%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PNB Housing Finance
|791.7
|28.7
|3.76
|913.95
|384.17
|16140.63
|Capri Global Capital
|947.0
|-1.9
|-0.2
|1048.4
|565.85
|19522.67
|Piramal Enterprises
|898.9
|4.9
|0.55
|1140.0
|630.2
|21453.48
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|369.2
|10.3
|2.87
|374.1
|234.05
|18387.28
|Manappuram Finance
|182.2
|-1.45
|-0.79
|188.2
|101.15
|15421.31
The current data shows that the stock price of Piramal Enterprises is ₹903.85, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 9.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value and has gained 9.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.
The current day's low price of Piramal Enterprises stock is ₹890.2, while the high price is ₹904.15.
Piramal Enterprises' stock is currently trading at a spot price of 898.45. The bid price stands at 901.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 902.6. There is a bid quantity of 1500 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for this stock is at 11,489,250.
The current data of Piramal Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹896 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% or 2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|-17.68%
|6 Months
|-10.87%
|YTD
|-3.99%
|1 Year
|9.4%
On the last day, Piramal Enterprises had a trading volume of 72,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹883.55.
